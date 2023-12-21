OPSWAT Academy to Launch Onsite Trainings in 2024

News provided by

OPSWAT

21 Dec, 2023, 08:43 ET

Leader in Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) cybersecurity trainings to launch live, in-person trainings in 2024 to further enhance CIP cybersecurity skills in the industry

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPSWAT, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions for critical environments, announced today that it will be launching OPSWAT Academy Bootcamp, a three-day instructor-led training program starting in April 2024.

The OPSWAT Academy Bootcamp is an extension of OPSWAT Academy, an interactive and comprehensive cybersecurity training platform designed to educate and certify cybersecurity professionals responsible for safeguarding critical environments. With over 50,000 certified professionals to date, OPSWAT Academy has consistently set the standard for excellence in CIP cybersecurity training.

The inaugural in-person trainings will be conducted globally, commencing in Dubai, followed in Romania, the U.S., Singapore, U.K. and Australia. This strategic global approach aims to provide accessibility to cybersecurity professionals worldwide, fostering a collaborative learning environment and further solidifying OPSWAT's commitment to enhancing CIP cybersecurity skills globally.

"The goal of OPSWAT Academy Bootcamp is to empower our customers and the cybersecurity community to unlock the full potential of OPSWAT products through immersive, lab-based training programs," stated Irfan Shakeel, Vice President of Training and Certification Services at OPSWAT. "By expanding our offerings to include live, instructor-led training, we are taking a significant step towards equipping cybersecurity professionals with the practical skills and knowledge required to safeguard critical infrastructure effectively."

OPSWAT Academy Bootcamp training will cover a comprehensive range of topics, including policy and product configurations, deployments and configurations, and customizations - ensuring participants gain a deep understanding of OPSWAT products and their applications in real-world scenarios. The curriculum is carefully designed to provide a hands-on experience, allowing attendees to enhance their expertise and stay ahead in the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape.

Upon successful completion of the training program, attendees will be awarded an OPSWAT Academy certification, a testament to their proficiency in CIP and OPSWAT products.

As the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve, OPSWAT remains dedicated to providing cutting-edge training programs that empower professionals to safeguard critical infrastructure against emerging threats.

For more information and to register, visit https://www.opswat.com/events/metadefender-platform-unleashed-exclusive-on-site-bootcamp.  

For the last 20 years OPSWAT, a global leader in IT, OT, and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity, has continuously evolved an end-to-end solutions platform that gives public and private sector organizations and enterprises the critical advantage needed to protect their complex networks and ensure compliance. Empowered by a "Trust no file. Trust no device.™" philosophy, OPSWAT solves customers' challenges around the world with zero-trust solutions and patented technologies across every level of their infrastructure, securing their networks, data, and devices, and preventing known and unknown threats, zero-day attacks, and malware. Discover how OPSWAT protects the world's critical infrastructure and helps secure our way of life; visit www.opswat.com.

