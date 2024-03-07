OPSWAT and Foxguard Ink New Partnership Deal at S4x24

Strategic partnership to expand OT cybersecurity solution offerings for energy and other critical infrastructure sectors

MIAMI, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OPSWAT, a global leader in perimeter defense cybersecurity solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Foxguard, a global end-to-end OT cybersecurity solutions provider. The partnership signing took place at S4x24, a renowned industry conference for OT cybersecurity professionals, facilitating networking and the exchange of insights on the latest developments in ICS and SCADA security.

New Partnership Offers Expanded OT Cybersecurity Solution Offerings

In line with OPSWAT's commitment to protecting the world's critical infrastructure, Foxguard offers tailored OT cybersecurity solutions with a particular focus on energy and nuclear sectors. Recognizing the persistent vulnerabilities inherent in OT/ICS environments operating on legacy systems, Foxguard aims to empower organizations to keep pace with digitalization through an OT patch management solution geared towards risk reduction and minimizing mean time to remediation. Through this new partnership, Foxguard will now offer OPSWAT MetaDefender Kiosk for peripheral media protection, NetWall for secure data transfers, and OT Security for enhanced asset visibility.

Together, Foxguard and OPSWAT will synergize their efforts on expanding customer outreach, with a focus on the nuclear, oil and gas, transportation, and manufacturing industries. Their combined expertise spanning over 40 years in OT capabilities and NERC/CIP compliance brings unparalleled value to customers seeking innovative and comprehensive OT cybersecurity solutions.

"We are excited to embark on this strategic partnership with Foxguard, a company that shares our commitment to fortifying critical infrastructure against evolving cyber threats," said Alessandro Porro, VP of Global Channels at OPSWAT. "By combining our expertise and innovative technologies, we aim to empower organizations worldwide to navigate the digital landscape securely and confidently."

"Our strategic alignment on products and shared expertise reinforces our commitment to better serving our customers," said Jean-Francois Gignac, Global Head of Alliances Partnerships, and International Sales at Foxguard. "Together with OPSWAT, we are poised to address the evolving cybersecurity landscape with tailored solutions that meet the unique challenges faced by critical infrastructure sectors."

This partnership marks a significant milestone in fortifying critical infrastructure against escalating cyber threats, underscoring the shared vision of OPSWAT and Foxguard to offer resilient and adaptive OT cybersecurity solutions.

About OPSWAT

For the last 20 years OPSWAT, a global leader in IT, OT, and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity, has continuously evolved an end-to-end solutions platform that gives public and private sector organizations and enterprises the critical advantage needed to protect their complex networks and ensure compliance. Empowered by a "Trust no file. Trust no device.™" philosophy, OPSWAT solves customers' challenges around the world with zero-trust solutions and patented technologies across every level of their infrastructure, securing their networks, data, and devices, and preventing known and unknown threats, zero-day attacks, and malware. Discover how OPSWAT protects the world's critical infrastructure and helps secure our way of life; visit www.opswat.com.

About Foxguard

Since 1981, Foxguard has evolved to provide integrated cybersecurity and computing innovations for industry and government alike – whether hardware, software, or services - that require flexibility, quality, exceptional engineering, ease of use, and compliance with federal and industry standards. Its proven cybersecurity and computing protection programs help safeguard companies from downtime, cyber threats, product obsolescence, and supply chain risks. Foxguard makes the world a better-engineered, safer place. Foxguard is a Framatome subsidiary. https://foxguardsolutions.com/

About Framatome

Framatome is an international leader in nuclear energy recognized for its innovative, digital and value-added solutions for the global nuclear fleet. With worldwide expertise and a proven track record for reliability and performance, the company designs, services and installs components, fuel, and instrumentation and control systems for nuclear power plants. Its more than 18,000 employees work every day to help Framatome's customers supply ever cleaner, safer and more economical low-carbon energy.

Visit us at: www.framatome.com, and follow us on Twitter: @Framatome_ and LinkedIn: Framatome.

Framatome is owned by the EDF Group (80.5%) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI – 19.5%).

