OPSWAT Appoints Distinguished Critical Infrastructure Industry Veterans to Board of Directors

Mike Gregoire, Founding Partner at Brighton Park Capital and former CEO at CA Technologies brings visionary strategic leadership and proven experience helping companies build IPO-ready businesses. Julie Cullivan, former Chief Technology Officer and People Officer at Forescout, brings infrastructure for innovation, global business growth, technology development and people operations leadership experience.

Honorable Dana S. Deasy, former Chief Information Officer for the U.S. Department of Defense, brings extensive federal government and international cybersecurity and threat intelligence experience within the critical infrastructure market.

Hagi Schwartz, Founder and Managing Director of Magnolia Capital, brings strategic financial and investment expertise from several highly successful public and private technology companies, including Check Point.

"OPSWAT is not only redefining the CIP market but also helping to evolve it," said Benny Czarny, Founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board. "We've made incredible strides over the last two decades building products and solutions that protect our customers from malware and zero-day attacks. The momentum we've experienced in 2021 makes me even more excited for the future. Each board member brings a diverse set of achievements and specialties, and each shares a common focus to help us support our mission to protect the world's critical infrastructure."

The establishment of the OPSWAT Board of Directors follows a series of first quarter announcements including a $125M capital raise from Brighton Park Capital, executive leadership appointments of Chief Operating Officer Mike Barker and Corporate Counsel and Corporate Secretary Eric Spindel who both bring decades of operational excellence and experience, and the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Tampa to better support global growth.

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT is a global leader in critical infrastructure cybersecurity that helps protect the world's mission-critical organizations from malware and zero-day attacks. To minimize the risk of compromise, OPSWAT Critical Infrastructure Protection solutions enable both public and private organizations to implement processes that ensure the secure transfer of files and devices to and from critical networks. More than 1,000 organizations worldwide spanning Financial Services, Defense, Manufacturing, Energy, Aerospace, and Transportation Systems trust OPSWAT to secure their files and devices; ensure compliance with industry and government-driven policies and regulations, and protect their reputation, finances, employees and relationships from cyber-driven disruption. For more information on OPSWAT, visit www.opswat.com.

