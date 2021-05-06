OPSWAT Appoints New Executives to Accelerate Global Growth

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike and Eric to the OPSWAT leadership team," said Benny Czarny, Founder and CEO of OPSWAT. "We've seen incredible momentum following the announcement of our capital infusion and both executives bring proven operational excellence and strong experience which will help us to continue to scale for the next stage of growth."

Based at OPSWAT's new headquarters in Tampa, Florida, Barker brings more than 20 years of operational excellence and performance focus to OPSWAT drawing upon experience that spans across various senior leadership positions in sales, marketing, operations and information technology. Barker's career started with the U.S. Air Force and he later played pivotal roles in very prominent technology companies such as Juniper Networks, Extreme Networks, Syniverse and J2 Global.

Spindel brings more than 20 years of international business and legal experience for both public and privately held companies. Previously, Spindel was General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at a private-equity-backed and Nasdaq-listed cybersecurity company Cyren and previously practiced corporate and securities law at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

The leadership addition news follows the organization's inaugural $125 million growth equity investment from Brighton Park Capital, which will further accelerate its rapid growth and focus on the global expansion of sales, marketing, customer success, business operations, R&D and acquisitions.

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT is a global leader in critical infrastructure cybersecurity that helps protect the world's mission-critical organizations from malware and zero-day attacks. To minimize the risk of compromise, OPSWAT Critical Infrastructure Protection solutions enable both public and private organizations to implement processes that ensure the secure transfer of files and devices to and from critical networks. More than 1,000 organizations worldwide spanning Financial Services, Defense, Manufacturing, Energy, Aerospace, and Transportation Systems trust OPSWAT to secure their files and devices; ensure compliance with industry and government-driven policies and regulations, and protect their reputation, finances, employees and relationships from cyber-driven disruption. For more information on OPSWAT, visit www.opswat.com.

