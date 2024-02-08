OPSWAT Invests $10 Million in Scholarship Learning Program to Help Close Cybersecurity Skills Gap

Courses to be made available through the scholarship program to increase the number of certified critical infrastructure protection (CIP) professionals

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OPSWAT, a global leader in perimeter defense cybersecurity solutions for critical environments, announced today that it is launching a $10 million scholarship program to offer essential CIP training courses. This initiative is designed to address the increasing demand for certified cybersecurity professionals, particularly within critical infrastructure industries.

Courses to be made available through the scholarship program to increase the number of certified critical infrastructure protection (CIP) professionals

ICS2 estimates in its 2023 Cybersecurity Workforce Study that 4 million cybersecurity professionals are needed globally, marking a significant 13% increase from 2022. The CIP landscape has become more complex, requiring expertise in safeguarding both Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT). Additionally, the data sharing between these domains, coupled with complex technologies, intensifies the need for specialized knowledge around how to protect it. OPSWAT recognizes these challenges and is committed to bridging the skills gap in this specialized field.

In response to the urgency outlined by the U.S. Executive Orders and the National Cybersecurity Strategy, OPSWAT's scholarship program will provide OPSWAT Academy courses through authorized partnerships with educational institutions and government agencies. These collaborations aim to empower both students and seasoned professionals by offering them free access to courses that cover the latest technologies in cybersecurity and are tailored to equip participants with the skills necessary to protect critical infrastructure environments from a dynamic threat landscape.

"Through our commitment to education and workforce development, OPSWAT is taking a significant step towards closing the cybersecurity skills gap," said Benny Czarny, Founder and CEO at OPSWAT. "Our goal is to ensure that individuals, regardless of their background, have the opportunity to develop their cybersecurity expertise and join OPSWAT's mission in protecting the world's critical infrastructure."

Acknowledging the importance of public-private partnerships, OPSWAT emphasizes that collective efforts are vital in addressing the cybersecurity workforce gap. By supporting this scholarship program, OPSWAT not only contributes to the growth of the critical infrastructure community but also aligns with government initiatives focused on enhancing cybersecurity measures.

To learn more about the OPSWAT Scholarship Program, including eligibility requirements and application details, please visit https://opswatacademy.com/scholarship-program.

About OPSWAT

For the last 20 years OPSWAT, a global leader in IT, OT, and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity, has continuously evolved an end-to-end solutions platform that gives public and private sector organizations and enterprises the critical advantage needed to protect their complex networks and ensure compliance. Empowered by a "Trust no file. Trust no device.™" philosophy, OPSWAT solves customers' challenges around the world with zero-trust solutions and patented technologies across every level of their infrastructure, securing their networks, data, and devices, and preventing known and unknown threats, zero-day attacks, and malware. Discover how OPSWAT protects the world's critical infrastructure and helps secure our way of life; visit www.opswat.com.

Media Contact

Kat Lewis

VP of Global Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

1.415.590.7300

SOURCE OPSWAT