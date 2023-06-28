OPSWAT NetWall and MetaDefender Kiosk Accepted into Emerson DeltaV Alliance Program

News provided by

OPSWAT

28 Jun, 2023, 08:44 ET

Recognition within esteemed alliance program reaffirms OPSWAT's position as the leader in industrial cybersecurity solutions

TAMPA, Fla., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce that its NetWall and MetaDefender Kiosk products have been accepted into Emerson's DeltaV™ Alliance Program. As a global software and technology leader, Emerson established the alliance program to attract and work with companies that offer products, services, and expertise that deliver risk reduction, cost savings, and accelerated implementation for their customers.

Continue Reading
OPSWAT NetWall and MetaDefender Kiosk Accepted into Emerson DeltaV Alliance Program
OPSWAT NetWall and MetaDefender Kiosk Accepted into Emerson DeltaV Alliance Program
OPSWAT NetWall and MetaDefender Kiosk
OPSWAT NetWall and MetaDefender Kiosk

OPSWAT NetWall Optical Diode and Security Gateways provide real-time access to operational technology (OT) data, facilitating secure data transfer to OT environments while effectively safeguarding against network-borne threats. Additionally, MetaDefender Kiosk, OPSWAT's portable media security solution, offers comprehensive scanning for malware, vulnerabilities, and sensitive data. The solution ensures the sanitization of suspicious files and the redaction of sensitive information, enabling secure file transfers via portable media in critical networks.

Both NetWall and MetaDefender Kiosk have successfully completed Emerson's rigorous approval process and compatibility testing, securing their acceptance based on their seamless interoperability with Emerson products, extensive support, and commitment to lifecycle stability.

"By seamlessly integrating with Emerson's process automation products, OPSWAT's solutions ensure heightened security while preserving the ease of adoption. This alliance serves the best interests of both organizations, but above all, it reinforces our commitment to the security and satisfaction of our valued customers," said Tom Mullen, Senior Vice President of Business Development at OPSWAT.

Sal Morlando, Senior Director of Products at OPSWAT who oversees NetWall shared, "Our acceptance into the alliance program serves as a testament to the exceptional quality and effectiveness of our NetWall solutions. It underscores our relentless investment in product innovation, evident in the development of our unidirectional and bidirectional gateways and optical data diode over the past year."

By combining their expertise and capabilities, OPSWAT and Emerson are positioned to deliver enhanced protection, innovation, and peace of mind to customers operating in vital industries.

For further information about OPSWAT's accepted products within Emerson's DeltaV Alliance Program, visit https://www.emerson.com/en-us/automation/brands/deltav/deltav-alliance-program/opswat.

About OPSWAT

For the last 20 years OPSWAT, a global leader in IT, OT, and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity, has continuously evolved an end-to-end solutions platform that gives public and private sector organizations and enterprises the critical advantage needed to protect their complex networks and ensure compliance. Empowered by a "Trust no file. Trust no device.™" philosophy, OPSWAT solves customers' challenges around the world with zero-trust solutions and patented technologies across every level of their infrastructure, securing their networks, data, and devices, and preventing known and unknown threats, zero-day attacks, and malware. Discover how OPSWAT protects the world's critical infrastructure and helps secure our way of life; visit www.opswat.com.

Media Contact
Kat Lewis
[email protected] +1.415.590.7300

SOURCE OPSWAT

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.