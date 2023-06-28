OPSWAT NetWall and MetaDefender Kiosk Accepted into Emerson DeltaV Alliance Program

Recognition within esteemed alliance program reaffirms OPSWAT's position as the leader in industrial cybersecurity solutions

TAMPA, Fla., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce that its NetWall and MetaDefender Kiosk products have been accepted into Emerson's DeltaV™ Alliance Program. As a global software and technology leader, Emerson established the alliance program to attract and work with companies that offer products, services, and expertise that deliver risk reduction, cost savings, and accelerated implementation for their customers.

OPSWAT NetWall Optical Diode and Security Gateways provide real-time access to operational technology (OT) data, facilitating secure data transfer to OT environments while effectively safeguarding against network-borne threats. Additionally, MetaDefender Kiosk, OPSWAT's portable media security solution, offers comprehensive scanning for malware, vulnerabilities, and sensitive data. The solution ensures the sanitization of suspicious files and the redaction of sensitive information, enabling secure file transfers via portable media in critical networks.

Both NetWall and MetaDefender Kiosk have successfully completed Emerson's rigorous approval process and compatibility testing, securing their acceptance based on their seamless interoperability with Emerson products, extensive support, and commitment to lifecycle stability.

"By seamlessly integrating with Emerson's process automation products, OPSWAT's solutions ensure heightened security while preserving the ease of adoption. This alliance serves the best interests of both organizations, but above all, it reinforces our commitment to the security and satisfaction of our valued customers," said Tom Mullen, Senior Vice President of Business Development at OPSWAT.

Sal Morlando, Senior Director of Products at OPSWAT who oversees NetWall shared, "Our acceptance into the alliance program serves as a testament to the exceptional quality and effectiveness of our NetWall solutions. It underscores our relentless investment in product innovation, evident in the development of our unidirectional and bidirectional gateways and optical data diode over the past year."

By combining their expertise and capabilities, OPSWAT and Emerson are positioned to deliver enhanced protection, innovation, and peace of mind to customers operating in vital industries.

For further information about OPSWAT's accepted products within Emerson's DeltaV Alliance Program, visit https://www.emerson.com/en-us/automation/brands/deltav/deltav-alliance-program/opswat.

