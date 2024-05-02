Optima Partners Welcomes Michael Timotheou as President and COO, Bringing Extensive Compliance Expertise and Global Leadership

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optima Partners proudly announces the appointment of Michael Timotheou as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective April 29, 2024. With over 17 years of specialized expertise in compliance and a distinguished track record in senior leadership roles, Michael joins Optima Partners, poised to elevate the firm's operational excellence and strategic growth initiatives.

Prior to Optima Partners, Michael served in various senior capacities, notably as Partner, Global Chief Compliance Officer, and MLRO at BlueBay Asset Management LLP. His leadership extended further as Managing Director and Chief Compliance Officer at RBC Global Asset Management UK, where he also served on the company's Leadership Team.

In his new capacity as President and COO, Michael brings to Optima Partners an unparalleled blend of management experience, technical expertise in compliance, and a deep understanding of the firm from a client-centric viewpoint. This unique perspective equips Michael to provide comprehensive support across a spectrum of initiatives, encompassing business and services strategy, operational processes, and the oversight of Optima's infrastructure. With a commitment to excellence spanning both sides of the Atlantic, Mike will divide his time between the UK and the US, enhancing collaboration and driving forward Optima's global objectives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael to Optima Partners as our new President and COO," said Jonathan Saxton, CEO at Optima Partners. "His proven leadership, uniquely coupled with his extensive compliance expertise, will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our operations and expand our global footprint. We look forward to leveraging Michael's insights and strategic vision to achieve new heights of success."

Michael's appointment reaffirms Optima Partners' commitment to excellence and innovation in the financial consulting services industry, positioning the firm for continued growth and prosperity in the years ahead.

About Optima Partners: With its global regulatory compliance expertise, Optima has established itself as a market leader by servicing clients across multiple jurisdictions from initial registration to becoming the long-term regulatory support partners for firms. Optima is therefore the chosen regulatory and bespoke compliance partner for clients to support them from start-up phase to being well-established global businesses. For more information visit www.Optima-Partners.com .

