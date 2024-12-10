Optimism outweighs worries and uncertainties for tech pros and IT channel companies in CompTIA IT Industry Forecast 2025

Costs of AI, workforce upskilling and new cybersecurity consideration among 10 trends to watch

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Information technology (IT) professionals and IT channel companies are equally optimistic about their prospects in 2025, according to the "IT Industry Outlook 2025" published by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the tech industry and workforce.

The annual report explores 10 trends likely to shape the IT industry and the people that work in tech in the year ahead, along with viewpoints from IT pros and channel companies.

10 Trends to Watch in 2025

The Bar Is Set Higher for Digital Transformation Organizations Begin Counting the Costs of AI Tech Providers Take New Steps to Prove ROI to Customers The Value of Partnerships Grows as Channel Ecosystem Expands Bespoke Platforms Become the Focal Point of Software Development Cybersecurity Risks Renew Calls for Tighter MSP Controls Data Team Formation Enables Analysis and AI Skills-Based Frameworks Drive New Waves of HR Innovation SMBs Eye Workforce Upskilling to Gain Competitive Advantage Wide-Reaching Global Issues Influence Tech Business Decision-making

The CompTIA report reveals that 78% of IT professionals are optimistic about their career potential in 2025.

"Tech skill demand remains high across all industries, and tech roles lend themselves well to flexible work arrangements," said Seth Robinson, vice president, industry research, CompTIA. "There is tremendous opportunity for IT pros to help their businesses accelerate digital transformation."

IT pros are nervous about the growing risk of cybercrime, having to deliver more with less budget and the risk that companies will outsource technology tasks. Outweighing those factors is optimism about the high demand for tech skills, the perception that tech benefits society and the flexibility to achieve a comfortable work/life balance.

Similarly, 75% of individuals working in the IT channel are optimistic about 2025.

"The IT channel and the larger ecosystem of technology enablement firms play a crucial role in bolstering the digital economy," Carolyn April, vice president, industry research, CompTIA, said. "There will be continued evolution in the industry as new dynamics come into play between vendors, distributors and solution providers."

Channel companies are bullish about their ability to reach new customer segments and improve internal operations, sales and marketing efforts. On the worrisome side are concerns about customers decreasing tech spending, shrinking profit margins and the cost and availability of labor.

Both channel companies and IT pros also will operate in environments where tech investments are scrutinized more closely to ensure the desired outcomes are being achieved. Communicating the value of technology investments will be a key skill for IT professionals in 2025.

Among other key insights in the report:

While most firms plan a measured approach to technology in the new year, 26% of small businesses and 30% of large companies say they will take an aggressive posture.

Greater efficiencies in automating operations and workflows are seen as top benefits of AI, though worries about cybersecurity, privacy and costs persist.

Channel firms say AI's ability to innovate and streamline, and cost savings associated generally with technology are top reasons why customers are enthusiastic about tech.

90% of channel firms are partnering with peers in response to the growing complexity of tech, and 81% report those relationships have been positive.

Staffing plans remain steady, with 39% of companies expecting to explore new hiring in 2025 compared to 41% in 2024.

66% of organizations intend to train current employees to close skills gaps in cybersecurity, software, data, and other areas of IT. That's up from 59% in 2024.

CompTIA's "IT Industry Outlook 2025" and regional briefs for six international markets are available at https://www.comptia.org/content/research/it-industry-trends-analysis.1

