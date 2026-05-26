Leading digital experience platform provider and global professional services organization set to transform how marketers deliver next-gen digital experiences through AI training and implementation

LONDON, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, has today announced a strategic technology collaboration with Deloitte Digital to help enable brands to redesign how they deliver digital experiences, combining AI-driven personalization, content and experimentation with new marketing operating models to drive performance at scale.

Optimizely and Deloitte Digital collaborate to help accelerate AI-powered marketing transformation

This collaboration brings together Optimizely's market-leading experimentation, personalization, and AI orchestration capabilities with Deloitte Digital's global experience in transformation, creativity, and human-centred design to evolve how brands engage customers, aligning technology, people, and process to help move organizations from strategy to measurable outcomes.

Many organizations are investing in AI and personalization, but few are translating that investment into measurable marketing performance or customer impact. And, simply switching to a new platform is rarely enough. Success depends on having a clear path forward with the right sequencing, readiness for advanced capabilities, and a shared understanding of success metrics. This is the gap this collaboration is expected to help address.

This collaboration provides access to a structured AI transformation journey from strategy to execution—including experience design, content supply chain transformation, and marketing operating model redesign—rather than isolated technology deployment. With Deloitte Digital's skills, clients may benefit from Optimizely's platform through phased implementation and purposeful change, even across complex technology landscapes.

Speaking on the collaboration, Jessica Dannemann, Chief Partner Officer at Optimizely, said, "The gap between AI ambition and impact has never been more visible. By working with Deloitte Digital, we're giving organizations something they've been missing: a path that connects the right AI technology to the right strategy, backed by the expertise and organizational change tools to make it stick. Optimizely One is built to power the marketer's AI journey and Deloitte Digital knows how to lead organizations through it. Together, we've developed an 'AI Blueprint for Marketing Leaders' to help digital experience makers scale their use of AI so they can innovate faster and deliver measurable business growth."

Perrine Masset, Global Marketing Domain leader, Deloitte Digital, said, "Marketing leaders don't need more AI tools, they need a clear path to value. By combining Optimizely's platform with our experience in marketing transformation, we're helping organizations redesign how they plan, create, and deliver digital experiences. The focus is not just adoption but embedding AI into everyday marketing workflows to drive measurable growth."

To learn more about the collaboration, visit: https://www.optimizely.com/insights/deloitte/

About Optimizely

Optimizely is on a mission to make the lives of marketers better with Optimizely One, powered by Optimizely Opal, the world's first AI orchestration platform for marketing and digital teams. Optimizely One combines industry-leading solutions across content management, content marketing, experimentation, commerce, personalization, and analytics—powering the entire marketing lifecycle through a single agentic workflow designed to support and scale work across marketers' most critical tasks. With the flexibility of a fully composable platform, Optimizely is proudly helping global brands like Salesforce, Zoom, New Era and Mazda deliver experiences of the highest quality. Learn more at optimizely.com.

Optimizely and Optimizely One are the trademarks of Optimizely North America Inc., and are registered (or registrations are pending) in the US, EU, UK and other countries. All third-party trademarks cited are the property of their respective owners and are used only for reference purposes.

About Deloitte Digital

Deloitte Digital is a global creative consultancy that combines strategy, technology and design to help organizations transform how they engage customers and deliver growth. Part of Deloitte, Deloitte Digital works across marketing, commerce and service to redesign experiences, modernise operations and unlock the value of data and AI. With a focus on human-centred design and measurable outcomes, Deloitte Digital helps clients move from ambition to impact at scale.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the "Deloitte organization"). DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

SOURCE Optimizely