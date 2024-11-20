Optimizely announces HIPAA-ready solutions for Healthcare & Life Sciences organizations

Customers can now focus on creating digital experiences while ensuring patient data is secure and protected

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today announced its PaaS & SaaS CMS and its Web & Feature Experimentation products are now HIPAA-enabled, meeting guidelines set forth by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. Optimizely will now also act as a Business Associate when partnering with Healthcare & Life Sciences (HLS) customers.

Customers can now focus on creating digital experiences while ensuring patient data is secure and protected.

This comes at a time when healthcare is shifting to a consumer-first and long-term health-oriented strategy, centered on seamless digital experiences. While this digital evolution drives better health outcomes and enhances patient satisfaction, the need to adhere to strict regulatory standards often presents challenges to marketing and IT leaders when it comes to choosing technology to build their digital front doors.

Optimizely's HIPAA-readiness empowers healthcare organizations to safely and securely create, manage, and optimize digital experiences while implementing security and privacy controls that meet regulatory standards for the safe handling of Electronic Personal Health Information (ePHI). Additionally, Optimizely's HIPAA-readiness signifies the commitment to supporting the compliance burden, reducing operational risk, and providing peace of mind for healthcare marketers, IT leaders, and partners.

"Achieving HIPAA-readiness for both CMS and Experimentation is a monumental milestone for us as an organization as we continue to further our position as a partner in the healthcare innovation journey," said Aniel Sud, Chief Technology Officer at Optimizely. "We're passionate about supporting the unique needs of our healthcare customers by providing them with solutions that not only enhance their digital experiences, but also adhere to stringent compliance and regulatory standards. Meeting this standard underscores our unwavering commitment to data security and privacy."

The HIPAA-ready solutions were announced as part of the company's launch of industry-specific versions of the leading digital experience platform. In addition to Optimizely One for Healthcare, the company now offers Optimizely One for Manufacturing and Distribution (M&D). This builds on Optimizely's successful track record with purpose-built commerce for M&D to power end-to-end journeys across the entire customer lifecycle.

HIPAA-readiness positions Optimizely as a critical partner for healthcare organizations as they invest in meeting their obligations for privacy and protection of patient data under HIPAA standards. For more information, visit here.

