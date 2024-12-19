Optimizely caps off 2024 by celebrating a banner year of growth and innovation

Digital experience leader enters 2025 with continued focus on strengthening its product offering, global partnerships, and market positioning

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today celebrates its numerous achievements from the previous year. Over the last 12 months, Optimizely celebrated its 30-year heritage by enhancing its product offerings, strengthening its global partnerships and continuing significant business growth. Earlier this year, the company announced that it had reached $400M ARR as demand surged for Optimizely One, the industry's first operating system for marketers.

Optimizely caps off a banner year

This marquee platform has been further enhanced this year due to additional product offerings and recent features enhancements, including: the SaaS version of its CMS, Personalization, AI Agents and HIPAA-readiness for CMS and Experimentation. All of these product innovations further Optimizely's deep commitment to making the lives of marketers better. Optimizely recently received recognition for its strengths and market leadership in personalization, Optimizely was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Experience Optimization Solutions, Q4 2024, in which Optimizely was recognized as a top-ranked vendor in the 'Strategy' and 'Current Offering' categories.

Additionally, in September, Optimizely announced that it would be the first DXP to provide "warehouse native" analytics after its acquisition of NetSpring. This move allows customers to tie experimentation and other digital experience activities directly to key business metrics and outcomes that reside in customers' data warehouses. Looking ahead, NetSpring will serve as the foundation for Optimizely's overall analytics capabilities across Optimizely One.

To further improve the marketers' experience, Optimizely has leaned into AI and enhanced its partnerships worldwide. Last month, Optimizely strengthened its partnership with Google Cloud to allow customers to access Google's Gemini models directly within Optimizely's products via Optimizely Opal, the AI assistant across Optimizely One. This gives teams access to a best-in-class AI solution that delivers high-quality outputs and accelerates workflow across the entire content lifecycle. Specifically, Google's Gemini models power the AI agents accessed through Optimizely Opal, which allow marketers to use context from across the platform to chain together instructions and supercharge both creativity and productivity.

"At Optimizely, we have taken big strides over the past year to be the go-to platform for marketing. Marketers' time should be spent on creating and optimizing great digital experiences that lead to measurable growth, not on menial tasks or guess work," said Alex Atzberger, CEO of Optimizely. "We deeply appreciate the dedication and hard work of our employees and partners over the last year in bringing the world's first operating system for marketers to life. We look forward to continuing to lead the industry in 2025 and helping our customers deliver even more exceptional experiences and higher ROI."

In the past year, Optimizely has also be recognized as a Leader in key analyst reports:

With these recent placements, Optimizely is now recognized as a Leader in 11 different analyst reports across each of its content, experimentation, personalization, and commerce offerings.

In 2024, Optimizely also received a number of notable industry awards, including:

Throughout the year, Optimizely also became the go-to choice for companies like Capital One, Federated Hermes, Farmers Insurance, USAA, FOX, Levi's, Crocs, and KPMG to drive digital transformation and business growth.

To learn more about how your brand can deliver next level experiences with Optimizely, visit https://www.optimizely.com/products/

About Optimizely

Optimizely is on a mission to make the lives of marketers better with Optimizely One, the world's first operating system for marketing teams. Optimizely One combines industry-leading solutions across content management, content marketing, experimentation, commerce and personalization, powering every stage of the marketing lifecycle through a single, AI-accelerated workflow. With the flexibility of a fully composable platform, Optimizely is proudly helping global brands like H&M, Salesforce, Zoom and Toyota create content with speed, launch experiments with confidence, and deliver experiences of the highest quality. Learn more at optimizely.com.

Optimizely, Optimizely One, and NetSpring are the trademarks of Optimizely North America Inc., and are registered (or registrations are pending) in the US, EU, UK and other countries. All third-party trademarks cited are the property of their respective owners and are used only for reference purposes.

SOURCE Optimizely