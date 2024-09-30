Optimizely enters definitive agreement to acquire warehouse native analytics leader NetSpring

Acquisition brings world-class warehouse native analytics to the world's largest experimentation platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider and world's largest experimentation platform, announced today it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the leading warehouse native analytics platform NetSpring. With this acquisition, Optimizely will be the first DXP to provide "warehouse native" analytics, enabling customers to tie experimentation and other digital experience activities to business metrics and outcomes that resides in customers' data warehouses. Experimentation teams can also apply Optimizely's market leading Stats Engine and advanced analysis to data inside a customer's data warehouse to gain access to powerful analytics and visualization capabilities. Based on the cutting-edge technology that NetSpring provides, all of this can happen without extracting data out of cloud data warehouses such as Snowflake, Databricks, Google BigQuery or Amazon Redshift, which maximizes speed, minimizes cost and protects customer data privacy.

Optimizely acquires NetSpring.

Continuing Optimizely's trend of increasingly strategic acquisitions, this accelerates its leadership position in the experimentation market while also serving as the future analytics platform across all of Optimizely One, the first operating system for marketers.

Founded in 2019 by the same team as Business Intelligence (BI) leader ThoughtSpot, NetSpring is the most advanced platform in the rapidly growing warehouse native analytics space. With a proven product and large enterprise deployments, NetSpring will quickly complement Optimizely's offerings, starting with experimentation.



"Optimizely has always acquired best-in-class companies to bring simplicity to its martech stack and serve its mission to make the lives of marketers better. NetSpring is no different. It is the best technical solution to address something all marketers want—to be able to tie marketing and experimentation activities to business outcomes," said Alex Atzberger, CEO of Optimizely. "We are excited to have Vijay and his team join Optimizely as we continue to build the most exciting martech company in the market today."

"We are excited to scale our leading-edge analytics capabilities to the largest brands in the world that run on Optimizely. Experimentation teams today want to be able to connect Optimizely's leading testing engine to downstream data that increasingly resides in their central data warehouses," said Vijay Ganesan, CEO and co-founder at NetSpring. "NetSpring sits directly on your data warehouse, looks across all data sets, and supports both traditional Business Intelligence (BI) analytics and modern event-centric customer journey analytics. Beyond Experimentation, NetSpring aims to empower marketing and product teams to optimize digital experiences across the entire customer journey."

The transaction, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024, is subject to customary closing conditions.

About Optimizely

Optimizely is on a mission to make the lives of marketers better with Optimizely One, the world's first operating system for marketing teams. Optimizely One combines industry-leading solutions across content management, content marketing, experimentation, commerce and personalization, powering every stage of the marketing lifecycle through a single, AI-accelerated workflow. With the flexibility of a fully composable platform, Optimizely is proudly helping global brands like H&M, Salesforce, Zoom and Toyota create content with speed, launch experiments with confidence, and deliver experiences of the highest quality. Learn more at optimizely.com.

About NetSpring

NetSpring offers next-generation, warehouse-native Product & Customer Journey Analytics with the analytical power of Business Intelligence (BI). NetSpring was founded in late 2019 by industry thought leaders Vijay Ganesan and Priyendra Deshwal. The founders were previously part of the founding team at ThoughtSpot, now a leader in the BI space. NetSpring's team has deep expertise in enterprise software, data analytics, large-scale distributed systems, databases, and complex analytic applications. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

