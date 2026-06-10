Optimizely Launches Full AEO Platform to Help Marketers Understand and Act on AI-Driven Content Discovery

Through a new partnership with Conductor, Optimizely adds AI search visibility and optimization to round out its complete AEO offering

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today launched its full AEO platform, offering enterprise marketers a comprehensive suite of AI visibility tools and the pre-built agents to act on those insights autonomously. The launch introduces Agent Visibility Analytics from Optimizely and a new partnership between Optimizely and Conductor, the leading enterprise AEO platform. Together, Optimizely and Conductor are bringing log-based AI traffic data, GEO and AEO intelligence, and agents into a single platform.

Through a new partnership with Conductor, Optimizely adds AI search visibility and optimization to round out its complete AEO offering.

Optimizely's best-in-class AEO platform gives enterprise marketers a one-stop-shop for AI-driven discovery. The platform helps teams understand how their brand appears across AI-generated answers and compares to competitors in LLMs, analyze how AI agents and crawlers interact with their content, and identify opportunities to improve content coverage, technical hygiene and overall discoverability. By bringing these capabilities together in one platform, marketers can move from AI visibility to AI optimization and execution.

Through its new partnership with Conductor, Optimizely adds its proprietary AEO intelligence into the Optimizely experience, giving teams access to enterprise-grade SEO, GEO and AEO intelligence powered by millions of search queries and AI discovery signals. By combining Conductor's AI and search performance intelligence with Optimizely's observed agent traffic data, marketers can evaluate AI discovery from multiple angles, including citations, mentions, search performance, crawl behavior, referral activity and page-level visibility trends.

Further, Optimizely now brings Agent Visibility Analytics, built inside Optimizely Analytics to provide direct visibility into observed AI request activity using factual, log-level data from an organization's site rather than inferred or modeled behavior. Teams can analyze how AI agents interact with their content by intent, content type, metadata and other business dimensions, helping them understand not only which AI systems are accessing content, but what information they prefer and why.

"AI has created a new discovery layer, and most marketing teams are still trying to measure it with only partial signals," said Shafqat Islam, President at Optimizely. "Prompt monitoring can tell you what an AI model says in a controlled environment, but most AI visibility companies build their prompts in a vacuum, with no grounding in what people are actually searching for. Through our partnership with Conductor, we now offer visibility and intelligence grounded on the most advanced prompt generation in the market, based on Conductor's 10+ years of real search data and expertise. Beyond visibility tracking, CMOs also need to know what agents are actually doing on their sites. The next phase of AEO has to be grounded in real behavior: which AI agents are showing up, what content they are pulling, and where those signals connect to business priorities. Optimizely's AEO platform gives marketers a real data-grounded foundation and connects to the workflows they already use to improve digital experiences."

"AEO only works with scaled, enterprise-class intelligence," said Seth Besmertnik, CEO and Co-founder of Conductor. "Your strategy and your actions are only as strong as the foundational data behind them. When the market-leading DXP chooses you to exclusively power their AEO data pipeline, that's a real testament to what we've built at Conductor. Watching Optimizely's agents put Conductor's intelligence to work in live agentic workflows is mind-blowing. This is the future, and Optimizely is making it happen now."

With Optimizely's AEO platform, teams can:

See real AI agent activity on their sites using factual, log-based data, showing actual behavior of LLM retrieval agents and crawlers on-site

Understand why AI agents are visiting by classifying requests by intent, including retrieval, indexing, training and other activity

Identify which pages are gaining or losing AI visibility over time, so teams can prioritize the content that matters most

Bring together AI agent traffic, Conductor SEO and AEO intelligence, web analytics and search data into one unified dashboard

Analyze AI visibility through the dimensions that matter to their business, such as funnel stage, topic area, persona, industry, page goal or content category

Use Optimizely Opal-powered enrichment to add business context to AI request data and support future recommendation and optimization workflows

Beyond visibility and analytics, Optimizely is introducing new agents that help marketers act on their AEO insights automatically. By combining AI visibility data, agent activity data and content intelligence, these agents help teams identify opportunities, improve content and respond to changes in AI discovery without manual analysis. These three new agents join the growing library of out-of-the-box agents, including:

AEO Gap Finding Agent: Analyzes your website against AI search data, identifies high-priority content gaps, surfaces what competitors are getting cited for, and delivers a prioritized action plan to close the gap

Analyzes your website against AI search data, identifies high-priority content gaps, surfaces what competitors are getting cited for, and delivers a prioritized action plan to close the gap Competitive AI Share of Voice Agent: Benchmarks your AI search visibility against competitors across every topic that matters, with a full breakdown of share of voice, topic leaderboards and three priorities to act on

Benchmarks your AI search visibility against competitors across every topic that matters, with a full breakdown of share of voice, topic leaderboards and three priorities to act on AI Brand Visibility Report Agent: Pulls your Conductor data to generate a full picture of how your brand ranks across major AI search engines, including share of voice, sentiment and three concrete next steps to improve your position

With its expanded AEO platform, Optimizely is delivering one of the industry's most comprehensive solutions and datasets for AI-driven discovery. The platform brings together AI visibility across LLMs, log-based insights into on-site agent activity, content optimization intelligence and AI-powered agents that help marketers turn insights into action. Together with Conductor, Optimizely's capabilities create a single platform for AI visibility, agent analytics and AI-powered execution, giving marketers a complete system for managing and improving performance across AI-driven discovery.

To learn more about Optimizely's AEO platform and out-of-the-box agents, visit: https://www.optimizely.com/agents/

About Optimizely

Optimizely is on a mission to make the lives of marketers better with Optimizely One, powered by Optimizely Opal, the world's first AI orchestration platform for marketing and digital teams. Optimizely One combines industry-leading solutions across content management, content marketing, experimentation, commerce, personalization, and analytics—powering the entire marketing lifecycle through a single agentic workflow designed to support and scale work across marketers' most critical tasks. With the flexibility of a fully composable platform, Optimizely is proudly helping global brands like Salesforce, Zoom, New Era and Mazda deliver experiences of the highest quality. Learn more at optimizely.com.

Optimizely and Optimizely One are the trademarks of Optimizely North America Inc., and are registered (or registrations are pending) in the US, EU, UK and other countries. All third-party trademarks cited are the property of their respective owners and are used only for reference purposes.

About Conductor

Conductor is the only end-to-end, enterprise AEO platform built on the industry's most complete data engine. The unified platform provides unparalleled AEO & SEO intelligence, scaled AI content generation, and real-time website monitoring. From tracking visibility in LLMs to technical health and content optimization, Conductor's platform empowers teams to increase authority and visibility in AI and traditional search and accelerate digital growth. Conductor was named a Leader in the Forrester Wave and is rated #1 on TrustRadius and G2 by enterprise marketers. Customers include global brands such as Citi, e.l.f Cosmetics, FedEx & Mastercard. Learn more: conductor.com.

SOURCE Optimizely