Optimizely Named a Leader in B2B Commerce Solutions

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Commerce Solutions for B2B, Q2 2024. In this evaluation, Optimizely was recognized for its strong testing and optimization capabilities, which the Forrester report notes "fewer than half of the vendors in this evaluation natively provide."

"As B2B commerce increasingly relies on innovative digital experiences, Optimizely continues to push the envelope on creating easy to use, domain-specific solutions for the unique workflows of our customers," said Rupali Jain, Optimizely's Chief Product Officer. "This recognition from Forrester feels like it's been a long time coming. We believe that it reinforces our category leadership, especially since our commerce capabilities are now key components of Optimizely One – where we support marketer-led impact for organizations focusing on commerce as part of their entire digital transformation."

The Forrester report shared that "Optimizely has strength in innovation powered by investments in the platform that underpins its entire portfolio." Additionally, the report indicated that Optimizely offers "good architecture" while mentioning that "Reference customers like the breadth of out-of-the-box features and its customizability."

Throughout its evolution, Optimizely has continuously improved its commerce offerings for both B2B and B2C customers, including centralizing access to portfolio products, and establishing its market-leading commerce solutions - available in both SaaS and PaaS. These advancements empower teams with a user-friendly interface and the freedom to operate. As a result, brands now enjoy unparalleled power and versatility in reaching their target audiences.

Forrester's recognition marks a consistent trend of industry acknowledgment for Optimizely. Recently, the company was named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Experience Platforms . This past year, Optimizely also received a Leader ranking in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Experience Platforms, Q4 2023 .

Download the full The Forrester Wave™ report here to learn more about Optimizely's capabilities among top vendors.

