Optimizely Opal Available in Gemini Enterprise from Google Cloud, Bringing Enterprise-Grade AI Agents to Marketing Teams

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today announced that Optimizely Opal, its agent orchestration platform for marketing, is now integrated with Gemini Enterprise, Google Cloud's new platform that empowers teams to securely discover, create, share, and run AI agents in a single destination. Gemini Enterprise can unify data across dozens of enterprise systems, while Opal analyzes that data to recommend, and even execute, personalized marketing campaigns.

Marketers can now harness the power of Agent2Agent capabilities, unleashing an unprecedented, integrated library of tools that allow teams to design and execute effective marketing campaigns. By bringing these technologies together, Optimizely and Google Cloud are tackling two of marketers' biggest hurdles—fragmented customer data and the difficulty of personalizing content at scale.

Powered by Google's Gemini models, Opal's integration with Gemini Enterprise brings advanced reasoning capabilities for sophisticated analysis of both text and visuals—surfacing insights that drive smarter, faster campaign decisions. By leveraging Gemini Enterprise's extensive network of agents and connections to numerous third-party data sources, marketers can leverage Opal to build custom agent-to-agent scenarios with a library of tools that make automated and personalized campaigns at scale not only possible, but seamless.

"We're entering an era where marketing teams need more than just individual AI tools—they need orchestrated intelligence that can adapt, learn, and execute across their entire workflow," said Jessica Dannemann, Chief Partner Officer at Optimizely. "By bringing Opal to the Google Cloud Marketplace, we're making it easier than ever for businesses to access the AI-powered marketing capabilities they need to create exceptional customer experiences."

"Bringing Optimizely's agent to Google Cloud provides customers with powerful new tools to advance their digital transformation goals," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "We're excited to expand our work with Optimizely and see how customers use the Opal agent technology to innovate and help marketers break down data silos."

Breaking Down Data Silos

Through Opal's integration with Gemini Enterprise, marketers no longer have to worry about overcoming barriers between search, assistance, and intelligent agents. Gemini Enterprise's extensive network of third-party agents and data connections allows Opal's users to access a holistic view of customers, drawing information from various enterprise systems to enrich the marketing experience.

Agent2Agent Interoperability Architecture

An A2A architecture, enables seamless, real-time collaboration between the two AI systems, eliminating manual data transfers and allowing for complex, automated workflows. Agents are collaborative with one another and never tire, meaning they can work together on urgent tasks like industry research overnight, providing marketing professionals with the insights they need to develop creative campaigns as soon as they start their workday. The integration is also host-agnostic, meaning it can support agents regardless of how or where they are built.

Building on Opal's July debut in the Google Cloud Marketplace, Optimizely and Google Cloud are deepening their collaboration with this new integration. Opal itself runs on Google's Gemini models giving marketing teams powerful, advanced reasoning to analyze complex data and generate intelligent, personalized campaign recommendations.

To learn more, visit Optimizely Opal on the Google Cloud Marketplace here.

