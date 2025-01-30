Optimizely recognized as Leader for the sixth consecutive year, positioned highest for 'Ability to Execute' and furthest for 'Completeness of Vision' in latest research

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Experience Platforms. The Gartner recognition places Optimizely in the Leaders' Quadrant for the sixth consecutive year*.

Optimizely Recognized as a Leader for the 6th Year in a Row in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Experience Platforms

"We're absolutely thrilled to be recognized as a Leader in digital experiences by Gartner for the sixth year in a row and we're especially excited to see our position," said Shafqat Islam, President at Optimizely. "2024 was a huge year for us with lots of innovation and growth, including the launch of the SaaS version of our CMS. We believe that this acknowledgment from Gartner cements that we're on the right track to truly making the lives of marketers better through Optimizely One. The industry needed a shakeup and I'm excited about the compelling choice that's now available to the largest enterprise customers looking for a new DXP."

This news comes after Optimizely celebrated a banner year in 2024, surpassing $400M ARR, acquiring NetSpring–the warehouse native analytics leader, and announcing major product offerings, including the SaaS version of its CMS, Personalization, AI Agents and HIPAA-readiness for CMS and Experimentation.

To learn more about Optimizely's position as a Leader, access the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms report here.

*Episerver (which acquired Optimizely in 2020, and later rebranded itself to Optimizely) was recognized as a leader in the 2021 and 2020 Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms, prior to Optimizely's recognition in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms, John Field, Irina Guseva, Mike Lowndes, and Varsha Mehta, 28 January 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

