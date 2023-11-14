Optimum Nutrition Doubles Down on Delicious with New Flavors Across Gold Standard 100% Whey and AMIN.O. ENERGY

The world's best-selling1 protein powder Gold Standard 100% Whey adds two breakfast-inspired flavors alongside the brand's new AMIN.O. ENERGY tropical-infused flavors

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimum Nutrition, the world's #1 sports nutrition brand1 and part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, announces four new, limited-edition flavors across the brand's Gold Standard 100% Whey and AMIN.O. ENERGY product lines. All four options provide the Optimum Nutrition standard of quality – and taste – and are designed to delight in Fruity Cereal, Cinnamon Roll, Tropical Sunrise and Citrus Spritz flavors.

The world’s #1 sports nutrition brand1 Optimum Nutrition, launched Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder Cinnamon Roll and AMIN.O. ENERGY Tropical Sunrise, at The Vitamin Shoppe and vitaminshoppe.com in October. Both products will also be available at OptimumNutrition.com this December.
TV personality and fitness enthusiast Brett Brown incorporates Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Whey Fruity Cereal into his post-workout routine to support muscle recovery. The new limited-time flavor is available starting today at GNC stores and GNC.com.
"For over 35 years, Optimum Nutrition has set the standard for trusted products to enhance consumers' pre-and post-workout regimen," said Jonathan Cannizzo, brand director at Optimum Nutrition. "We continue to deliver on quality – without compromising taste – giving our customers innovative taste-forward flavor offerings."   

The World's #1 Best-Selling1 Protein Powder Brand Dials Up its Flavor Offerings

The new Gold Standard 100% Whey Fruity Cereal and Cinnamon Roll flavors provide 24 grams of high-quality protein – offering consumers a delicious way to reach their daily protein goals and fuel their post-workout or support muscle recovery. Designed with versatility in mind, the powders can be enjoyed first thing in the morning, before or after exercise – either mixed with milk, or water or incorporated in a smoothie.

  • Gold Standard 100% Whey Fruity Cereal Protein Powder: With great-tasting fruity notes, the powder is reminiscent of a childhood breakfast favorite.
  • Gold Standard 100% Whey Cinnamon Roll Protein Powder: The new flavor offers a pastry-inspired combination of cinnamon spice, sugar and vanilla frosting flavors.

"I recently turned 37 and as I've gotten older, I've found the combination of working out and getting the right amount of protein helps me reach my fitness goals," said Brett Brown, TV personality and fitness enthusiast. "I've been using Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey as a source of protein and to support muscle recovery post-workout for over a decade. Double Rich Chocolate has always been my go-to flavor, but I recently added the new Fruity Cereal flavor in my rotation to add some variety."

Optimum Nutrition Raises the Bar with an Anytime Energy Solution – now with a Tropical Twist

The same great benefits of AMIN.O. ENERGY – focus, energy, and muscle recovery support – are now offered in two new refreshingly-delicious flavor profiles. Each serving provides 100 milligrams of caffeine from natural sources – green tea and coffee bean extract – for energy and focus – and five grams of amino acids and electrolytes for hydration. The product can be enjoyed any time of the day or used for a pre-or post-exercise energy boost.

  • AMIN.O. ENERGY Tropical Sunrise: Try a sunny sip of tropical energy with passion fruit, orange and guava taste notes.
  • AMIN.O. ENERGY Citrus Spritz: Enjoy a twist of citrus-y energy - including lemon, lime and orange flavors.

The new flavors are currently available at select stores, and starting in early December, consumers can purchase all four flavors at OptimumNutrition.com. AMIN.O. ENERGY Tropical Sunrise and Citrus Spritz are offered in an 8.5 oz, 30-serving tub for $29.99 with Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder Cinnamon Roll and Fruity Cereal offered in a 2lb, 30-serving tub, retailing at $49.99.

Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder Cinnamon Roll and AMIN.O. ENERGY Tropical Sunrise launched at The Vitamin Shoppe stores and vitaminshoppe.com in October. Gold Standard 100% Whey Fruity Cereal Protein Powder and AMIN.O. ENERGY Citrus Spritz are available starting today at GNC stores nationwide and GNC.com.

For more information about the Optimum Nutrition portfolio, visit OptimumNutrition.com and follow @OptimumNutrition on FacebookTikTok and Instagram.

About Optimum Nutrition® 

Part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Optimum Nutrition® is a leading global sports nutrition brand producing a wide variety of delicious, high-quality nutritional food supplements and beverages to support an active and healthy lifestyle, including protein powders, ready-to-drink shakes and beverages, energy + hydration products, ready-to-eat bars, multivitamins and more. For over 35 years, Optimum Nutrition has set the standard for trusted products and proudly produces Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey™, which is universally recognized as the world's No. 1 selling2 whey protein powder. Optimum Nutrition products are sold in 90 plus countries around the world and can be found in specialty and mass retail stores, gyms and fitness centers, and most online retailers. For more information, visit OptimumNutrition.com and follow the brand on FacebookTikTokInstagramTwitter and YouTube.

About Glanbia Performance Nutrition

Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Glanbia (ISE/LSE: GLAPF), a better nutrition company headquartered in Ireland. As the world's number one sports nutrition company, GPN's mission is to inspire people everywhere to achieve their performance and healthy lifestyle goals. GPN's leading sports and lifestyle nutrition brands include Optimum Nutrition®, think!®, Isopure®, Amazing Grass® SlimFast® and BSN®, among others. Net global revenues for GPN in 2022 were approximately $1.7 billion. Visit Glanbia.com to learn more. Follow us on TwitterInstagram, and LinkedIn.

1 Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Health 2023 edition, Sports Protein Powder category, % retail value share, 2022 data.

SOURCE Glanbia Performance Nutrition (NA), Inc.

