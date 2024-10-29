Optimum Nutrition Raises the Bar with the Launch of New Flavors Across the Brand's Portfolio

The world's #1 sports nutrition brand1 continues to dominate the category with innovative flavor offerings

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimum Nutrition, the world's #1 sports nutrition brand1 and part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, announced today six new flavors across the brand's Gold Standard 100% Whey, Gold Standard Protein Shake, AMIN.O. ENERGY and Creatine Powder product lines. The latest additions offer the Optimum Nutrition standard of quality – and taste – with a variety of flavors including, Gold Standard 100% Whey in Girl Scout Thin Mints™, Caramel Macchiato, and Gold Standard Protein Shake in Strawberry flavor; AMIN.O. ENERGY in Rainbow Sherbet and Peach Mango Tango; and Micronized Creatine Powder in Blueberry Lemonade.

Professional football player and Optimum Nutrition partner Will Levis looks to Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey in the Girl Scout Thin Mints inspired flavor to meet his daily protein goals. The new flavor is available in-store at Walmart and Walmart.com. Optimum Nutrition, the world’s #1 sports nutrition brand, adds the first flavored Creatine powder to its product portfolio with Micronized Creatine Powder in Blueberry Lemonade. The new offering has the crisp flavor of citrus-berry and is available in-store at Walmart and Walmart.com.

"As the world's most trusted sports nutrition brand, we continue to innovate our portfolio with trend-forward flavor offerings to further excite the category, elevate industry standards, and appeal to consumers' taste preferences," said Jen Werle, brand director at Optimum Nutrition. "Whether consumers seek pre- or post-workout support to muscle recovery, an easy way to hit their daily protein goals, or simply need a boost of energy, Optimum Nutrition has a solution."

The World's #1 Selling1 Whey Protein Powder Brand Debuts New Flavors and Expands the Ready-to-Drink Offering

The new flavors of Gold Standard 100% Whey protein powder and ready-to-drink shakes provide 24 grams of high-quality protein – offering consumers a delicious way to hit their daily protein goals and support muscle recovery. Designed with versatility in mind, Gold Standard 100% Whey can seamlessly integrate into any routine and enjoyed before or after exercise, or anytime throughout the day.

Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder, Girl Scout Thin Mints™ – Girl Scout Thin Mints™ inspired protein powder combines the cool, refreshing taste of mint flavor, with a rich dark chocolate flavor. Offered in a 22-serving tub for $27.99 .

– Girl Scout Thin Mints™ inspired protein powder combines the cool, refreshing taste of mint flavor, with a rich dark chocolate flavor. Offered in a 22-serving tub for . Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder, Caramel Macchiato – Inspired by a decadent coffee treat, the powder blends rich and creamy coffee flavors with a hint of caramel sweetness. Available now in a 29-serving tub for $44.99 .

– Inspired by a decadent coffee treat, the powder blends rich and creamy coffee flavors with a hint of caramel sweetness. Available now in a 29-serving tub for . Gold Standard Protein Shake, Strawberry – The ready-to-drink option comes in a grab-and-go format that proves convenience doesn't have to compromise on quality. The shakes are available in Strawberry, Chocolate and Vanilla flavors in 4-packs and 12 packs at $8.49 and $23.99 respectively.

Optimum Nutrition Diversifies AMIN.O. ENERGY With New On-Trend Flavor Offerings

The same great benefits of AMIN.O. ENERGY – will soon be offered in two new flavors. Each serving provides 100 milligrams of caffeine from natural sources – green tea and coffee bean extract – for pre-workout energy. AMIN.O. ENERGY is the perfect addition to your pre-workout routine as a flavorful boost to complement your exercise.

AMIN.O. ENERGY Rainbow Sherbet – With flavors inspired by a favorite childhood treat in a blend of raspberry, orange, and lemon/lime, each sip offers a burst of tangy flavor. Available now in a 30-serving tub for $29.99 .

– With flavors inspired by a favorite childhood treat in a blend of raspberry, orange, and lemon/lime, each sip offers a burst of tangy flavor. Available now in a 30-serving tub for . AMIN.O. ENERGY Peach Mango Tango – This pairing of juicy peach and mango flavors combines to form a sweet and tart twist of flavors. Available at select retailers, starting November 2024 in a 30-serving tub for $29.99 .

Unlock More in Each Workout with Support from Optimum Nutrition Micronized Creatine Powder

Optimum Nutrition Creatine Powder supports peak performance, so consumers can unlock more in their workouts. When used over time in combination with regular resistance training, Optimum Nutrition Creatine Powder helps build muscle2 –increasing both muscle size and strength. Each serving contains 5 grams of Pure Micronized Creatine Monohydrate and improves muscle recovery.

Micronized Creatine Powder, Blueberry Lemonade – Blueberry Lemonade which has the crisp flavor of citrus-berry, is the first flavored Creatine powder from Optimum Nutrition, also available in Unflavored. Blueberry Lemonade is available now at Walmart in a 60 serving tub for $21.99 .

For more information about the Optimum Nutrition portfolio, visit OptimumNutrition.com

About Optimum Nutrition®

Part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Optimum Nutrition® is a leading global sports nutrition brand producing a wide variety of delicious, high-quality nutritional food supplements and beverages to support an active and healthy lifestyle, including protein powders, ready-to-drink shakes and beverages, energy + hydration products, ready-to-eat bars, multivitamins and more. For over 35 years, Optimum Nutrition has set the standard for trusted products and proudly produces Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey™, which is universally recognized as the world's No. 1 selling1 whey protein powder. Optimum Nutrition products are sold in 90 plus countries around the world and can be found in specialty and mass retail stores, gyms and fitness centers, and most online retailers. For more information, visit OptimumNutrition.com and follow the brand on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Glanbia Performance Nutrition

Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) is part of Glanbia plc, a better nutrition company headquartered in Ireland. As the world's #1 sports nutrition company, GPN's mission is to inspire people everywhere to achieve their performance and healthy lifestyle goals. GPN's leading sports and lifestyle nutrition brands include Optimum Nutrition®, think!®, Isopure®, Amazing Grass® SlimFast® and BSN®, among others. Visit Glanbia.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.

We Are Girl Scouts of the USA

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. Join, volunteer, reconnect, or donate.

1 Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Health 2023 edition, Sports Protein Powder category, % retail value share, 2022 data.

2 When used over time in combination with regular resistance exercise.

SOURCE Glanbia Performance Nutrition (NA), Inc.