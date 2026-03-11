Option Circle Secures $3 Million to Advance Its AI-Driven Autonomous Trading Platform

Funding to accelerate the launch, integration, and scaling of a next-generation adaptive trading platform.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Option Circle, a financial technology company developing an autonomous, regime-based trading platform, today announced it has secured $3 million in new capital to support commercialization, platform integration, and phased market deployment.

The financing included Savoie Capital, an asset management firm led by CEO Paul Savoie; Wagon Wheel Capital, led by James Hyde, CEO and Founder of Wagon Wheel Capital LLC and former NYSE Head of Strategic Partnerships and Co-Vice Chairman of the American Stock Exchange; investors from the company's StartEngine equity crowdfunding campaign; and a group of private investors.

The company is building trading infrastructure designed to detect changing market regimes, dynamically adapt strategy behavior, and execute within a governed automated framework. Proceeds from the round will support system integration, execution governance enhancements, operational resilience, and controlled commercial rollout initiatives.

"Markets are increasingly defined by rapid regime shifts across volatility cycles, macro conditions, and liquidity environments," said Shishu Bedi, Founder and CEO of Option Circle. "We believe the next stage of trading infrastructure must move beyond static algorithms toward adaptive systems capable of operating with discipline across those shifts."

Building Autonomous Trading Infrastructure

In recent months, Option Circle introduced several components of its platform architecture:

Volatility Intelligence Engine: A system designed to monitor and interpret real-time volatility dynamics.

A system designed to monitor and interpret real-time volatility dynamics. Next-Generation Backtesting Engine: A high-fidelity simulation framework for evaluating strategies across historical and synthetic market environments.

A high-fidelity simulation framework for evaluating strategies across historical and synthetic market environments. Autonomous Platform Roadmap: A development plan integrating volatility analytics, backtesting infrastructure, and a forthcoming AI-driven Strategy Engine.

The company describes its approach as regime-based, meaning strategies are structured to adjust in response to shifting market conditions rather than operate under fixed assumptions.

To date, Option Circle has filed 38 patent applications covering elements of its trading architecture as part of its intellectual property strategy.

Market Context

Algorithmic trading has historically relied on predefined rule sets and parameter-driven strategies. Option Circle aims to build systems that adapt continuously to evolving market conditions through integrated analytics and automated decision layers.

The company positions its platform within a broader shift toward greater automation in financial markets, where resilience, governance, and adaptability are increasingly central to performance.

About Option Circle

Option Circle is a financial technology company developing an AI-driven autonomous trading platform. The company integrates machine learning-based regime classification, volatility intelligence, adaptive strategy modeling, and governed automated execution infrastructure to deliver institutional-grade trading intelligence built for evolving market conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Option Circle's strategy, development plans, commercialization initiatives, and anticipated market position. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Option Circle undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

