OptiShot® Golf Releases Highly Anticipated Simulator, BallFlight™

"BallFlight's trio-tracking capabilities make it one of the most accurate simulators on the market," said Trevor Faust, Vice President of Sales for OptiShot Golf. "Utilizing the strengths of the camera, radar, and IR-based technologies, BallFlight offers comprehensive data, while maintaining an affordable way to competitively practice and play at any level of the game."

Whether playing professionally or online, BallFlight offers a professional-grade golf solution and in-home training tool. Portable, responsive, and suitable for indoor and outdoor use, it's the perfect blend of training and entertainment.

From every drive to the final putt, BallFlight brings the game of golf closer to home than ever, utilizing every club in the bag. The $5,995 BallFlight package includes game software, driving range, full video data display, free software upgrades, carrying case, USB connection cable, one-year warranty and white glove customer care.

About OptiShot Golf

OptiShot® Golf, home to the best-selling "Golf-in-a-Box" series, offers affordable and accurate state-of-the-art technology in its simulators. Equipped with a guarantee to improve each user's game, OptiShot's simulator lineup allows for single player experiences up to a four-man scramble. Experience famed courses throughout the world from the comforts of home and no tee time required.

Tee up against competitors around the world with its online gaming platform: OptiShot Season Pass™. Weekly live tournaments and closest-to-the-pin challenges offer golfers a chance to compete for real prizes and bragging rights.

