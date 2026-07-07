Optiv + ClearShark Awarded NASA SEWP VI Governmentwide Acquisition Contract

Contract vehicle expands federal agencies' access to Optiv + ClearShark's cybersecurity, AI, cloud and IT infrastructure solutions

CHANTILLY, Va., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiv + ClearShark, the leading cybersecurity and IT solutions provider focused exclusively on serving the U.S. federal government, today announced that Optiv Federal Inc. (d/b/a Optiv + ClearShark) has been awarded a prime contract for Category A (IT Solutions) on the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) VI Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC).

SEWP VI provides federal agencies with a streamlined acquisition path to Optiv + ClearShark's comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity, AI, cloud and digital infrastructure solutions, as well as its cleared managed services. Agencies can now more rapidly deploy the technologies and expertise needed to reduce cyber risk, modernize operations and support evolving mission requirements.

"Federal agencies are under tremendous pressure to modernize IT environments, securely adopt AI and defend against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats — all while delivering on critical missions," said Daniel Wilbricht, president of Optiv + ClearShark. "Our mission has always been clear: nothing should stand in the way of making government more secure. SEWP VI enables us to bring that mission to more agencies through faster, more flexible access to the technologies and resources they need."

The SEWP VI award further strengthens Optiv + ClearShark's position as a trusted federal partner, providing government customers with another streamlined procurement path for accessing innovative technologies and mission-focused cybersecurity expertise.

For more information about Optiv + ClearShark's federal cybersecurity solutions, visit https://www.optivclearshark.com/.

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About Optiv + ClearShark

Optiv + ClearShark is a cybersecurity and IT solutions provider focused exclusively on serving the U.S. federal government. From the data center, cloud and to the edge, we have decades of experience securing and modernizing federal agency data and infrastructure. Our world-class advisory and engineering team is comprised of mission-focused, results-driven subject-matter experts with deep technology and agency domain knowledge and security clearances.

As part of Optiv, the world's largest pure-play cybersecurity company, Optiv + ClearShark partners with federal agencies to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs.

About NASA SEWP VI

SEWP VI is NASA's next-generation, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle that provides federal agencies with a streamlined procurement path for information technology products, software and related services. The contract enables civilian and defense agencies across the federal government to rapidly acquire innovative technologies that support mission success.

SOURCE Optiv + ClearShark