Optiv Accepting Applications for $10,000 Scholarship for Black, African American Identifying STEM Students

Optiv Security Inc.

21 Feb, 2024, 09:07 ET

DENVER, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, is accepting applications for its annual $10,000 scholarship for Black, African American identifying STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) students. Applications are accepted through May 15.

Optiv's Black Employee Network (BEN) is awarding the one-time scholarship as part of the company's continued commitment to diversity within the cyber and information security fields. Previous recipients include AJ McCrory from James Madison University, Lauren Harris from Princeton University and Shemi Bukoye from North Carolina A&T.

Applicants must meet the following qualifications to apply:

  • Be a graduating high school senior
  • Verify acceptance into an eligible degree program in a STEM related field (including but not limited to computer science, electrical engineering, math, etc.)
  • Minimum cumulative high school GPA is 3.5 on 4.0 scale
  • Be planning a career in cybersecurity/information security.
  • Complete the scholarship application, including a one-page essay and two letters of reference
  • Identify as Black and/or African American (African, African American, Caribbean, for example) and be a U.S. Citizen, U.S. national or permanent resident

Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply and learn more about the scholarship program here.

"I am extremely thankful for the scholarship from Optiv's Black Employee Network. It's been a pivotal milestone in propelling my journey through undergraduate [studies] and realizing my dreams of working in cybersecurity," said Bukoye, last year's recipient.

"This scholarship gives us an opportunity to foster the next generation of cybersecurity leaders," said Ben Wilson, BEN co-lead. "In addition to helping close the talent gap within the industry, this is an opportunity to advance the unique ideas and diverse perspectives that are critical in the complex and evolving threat landscape."

Optiv honors and embraces the diverse perspectives, ideas, backgrounds and experiences of its people — celebrated in part by the company's diversity, equity and inclusion that is highlighted through employee resource groups like BEN.

For the latest news and updates from Optiv, visit https://www.optiv.com/company/optiv-newsroom.

Optiv Security: Secure greatness.® 
Optiv is the cyber advisory and solutions leader, delivering strategic and technical expertise to nearly 6,000 companies across every major industry. We partner with organizations to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs from strategy and managed security services to risk, integration and technology solutions. With clients at the center of our unmatched ecosystem of people, products, partners and programs, we accelerate business progress like no other company can. At Optiv, we manage cyber risk so you can secure your full potential. For more information, visit www.optiv.com.

SOURCE Optiv Security Inc.

