Optiv Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Cybersecurity Governance, Risk and Compliance Consulting Services

DENVER, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2025–2026 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Cybersecurity Governance, Risk and Compliance Consulting Services Vendor Assessment (US53936925, December 2025). The IDC MarketScape evaluated cybersecurity GRC service providers worldwide.

According to the IDC MarketScape¹, "For organizations looking for a partner that can elevate GRC from checkbox compliance to a strategic, business-driven program, Optiv offers a differentiated value proposition in the cybersecurity governance, risk and compliance marketplace."

Philip Harris, research director, IDC's GRC Services and Software program and author of this MarketScape elaborated, "Optiv distinguishes itself by elevating GRC from a tactical obligation to a strategic business enabler. By tightly aligning governance frameworks, risk management and compliance requirements with organizational objectives, Optiv helps clients embed GRC into everyday operations to achieve true strategic oversight. This holistic, business-driven approach is a key reason for its recognition."

The IDC MarketScape also noted Optiv's strengths:

Security-anchored GRC: Optiv starts from control effectiveness and maps to obligations where priorities are pragmatic and risk based, yielding faster hardening.





Tool selection and integration pace: Optiv provides integrated playbooks, reducing friction between platforms, as well as spreadsheets to guide operating workflows. Clients can achieve measurable improvements within several quarters.





Outcome-focused managed services: Optiv SLAs are connected to risk and evidence metrics, where operations stay grounded in results, not activity. These SLAs also keep programs accountable.

"At Optiv, we believe cybersecurity risk is business risk, and GRC is central to that view," said John Hurley, Optiv CRO. "Our 'Advise, Deploy and Operate' model guides clients through the full life cycle of modern GRC, helping them integrate governance, risk and compliance into broader resilience initiatives that ultimately accelerate business outcomes."

Kathryn Hall, Optiv's senior vice president of services, added, "Optiv is the world's largest convener of security technology companies, supported by an extensive partner ecosystem of more than 450 leading vendors. This ecosystem, combined with our vendor-agnostic integration model and unwavering focus on client outcomes, uniquely positions us to meet clients where they are, tailor programs to their environments, and help them modernize and operationalize GRC at scale. We are proud to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape and remain committed to advancing secure, lasting success for our customers."

To read the 2025–2026 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Cybersecurity Governance, Risk and Compliance Consulting Services excerpt, go to: https://www.optiv.com/insights/discover/downloads/optiv-named-leader-idc-marketscape-cyber-grc-consulting-services.

For the latest news and updates from Optiv, visit https://www.optiv.com/newsroom.

