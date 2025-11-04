Optiv CEO Kevin Lynch Named CRN's First-Ever 'Best Solution Provider CEO of the Year'

Lynch Recognized for 'Exceptional Leadership and Strategic Thinking'

DENVER, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, is proud to share CEO Kevin Lynch was named Best Solution Provider CEO of the Year by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, at the inaugural Best of the Channel Awards. This honor recognizes Lynch's dedication to channel innovation, excellence and his transformative impact on Optiv and the broader cybersecurity industry.

"Being recognized by CRN for this first-of-its-kind award resoundingly speaks to Optiv's commitment to innovation and excellence," said Lynch. "I'm inspired every day by our team's passion for solving the world's most complex cybersecurity challenges and the trust that so many of our clients and partners place in us to help them secure greatness. Together, we are shaping the future of security and empowering organizations to thrive in a digital world."

Under Lynch's leadership, Optiv launched three groundbreaking offerings in the past year: Optiv Market System (OMS), Optiv AI Security Services and Optiv MDR.

Optiv Market System delivers a single reference architecture for the cybersecurity industry, addressing the challenges of AI-driven threats and complex hybrid environments while providing integrated services and technology across all cybersecurity domains.

Optiv AI Security Services help clients securely leverage generative AI, reduce cybersecurity risks and expedite business outcomes through strategy, governance and education.

Optiv MDR enables organizations to rapidly detect and respond to emerging threats using industry-leading managed threat detection and response powered by Google AI.

"[Lynch] has demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic thinking guiding the launch of three groundbreaking offerings in the cybersecurity space," wrote CRN's special projects editor Rick Whiting. "These innovations are allowing clients to securely harness generative AI and address business challenges in cybersecurity, while at the same time cementing Optiv's leadership position in the cybersecurity channel."

Lynch's influence extends beyond Optiv, serving on advisory boards and councils including The Wall Street Journal CEO Council and Forbes Technology Council. Among his many accolades, he has been recognized as one of CRN's 2024 Top 100 Executives, The Consulting Report's Top Consulting Firm CEOs of 2024 and most recently as a CEO of the Year by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

Since joining the company in 2020, Lynch's commitment to fostering a culture of growth and innovation has grown Optiv's workforce from 1,600 to nearly 2,500 employees.

