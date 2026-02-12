Optiv Accepting Applications for $10,000 Scholarship Supporting Black, African American STEM Students

DENVER, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, is accepting applications for its annual $10,000 scholarship for Black, African American STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) students. Applications will be accepted until 3 p.m. MT on May 1.

This one-time scholarship, awarded by Optiv's Black Employee Network (BEN), reflects the company's dedication to casting a wider net within the cybersecurity field. The scholarship aims to address the industry's talent shortage while simultaneously promoting inclusive representation.

Qualified candidates can apply here: https://www.optiv.com/company/black-employee-network-ben-application

Last year's recipient, Caroline McDonald, is using the BEN scholarship to propel her studies at the University of Nebraska.

"Transitioning to college often brings financial uncertainty. Optiv's generous support has been instrumental in easing that stress, allowing me to fully immerse myself in my academic career as both a leader and a scholar," said McDonald. "Because of this scholarship, I have been able to shift my focus from my finances to my passion for technology, specifically by leading projects that educate my peers on the ethical implications and advancements in artificial intelligence. I am deeply grateful to Optiv for empowering me to advocate for a more secure and equitable digital future, rather than worrying about the cost of my education."

Applicants must meet the following qualifications to apply:

Be a graduating high school senior

Verify acceptance into an eligible degree program in a STEM-related field (including but not limited to computer science, electrical engineering, math, etc.)

Minimum cumulative high school GPA is 3.5 on a 4.0 scale

Be planning a career in cybersecurity/information security

Complete the scholarship application, including a one-page essay and two letters of reference

Identify as Black and/or African American (African, African American, Caribbean, for example) and be a U.S. Citizen, U.S. national or permanent resident

"The Optiv Black Employee Network Scholarship is about more than tuition; it's about access, mentorship and belonging," said Chanel Cantey, BEN co-lead. "Through this program, we are investing in emerging talent while advancing inclusion across the cybersecurity field."

Optiv values the broad backgrounds, perspectives and experiences of its employees. This embodies our commitment to community outreach and an inclusive workforce, which is demonstrated through employee resource groups such as BEN.

