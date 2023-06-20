Optiv Awards $10,000 Scholarship to Maryland High School Senior Shemi Bukoye

News provided by

Optiv Security Inc.

20 Jun, 2023, 09:07 ET

Scholarship is Part of Black Employee Network's Initiative to Promote Diversity Within Cybersecurity Field 

DENVER, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, has announced Oluwashemilore (Shemi) Olaoluwakitan Bukoye as the recipient of its annual Black Employee Network (BEN) scholarship.

BEN is part of Optiv's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiative. The scholarship, open to Black, African American identifying STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) students, reflects Optiv's ongoing commitment to diversity within the cyber and information security fields.

Continue Reading
Optiv Awards $10,000 Scholarship to Maryland High School Senior Shemi Bukoye
Optiv Awards $10,000 Scholarship to Maryland High School Senior Shemi Bukoye

Bukoye, a high school senior from Upper Marlboro, Md., will attend North Carolina A&T in the fall where he will study computer science, aspiring to become a cloud security engineer. In addition to graduating with a 4.21 cumulative GPA from the science and technology program at Oxon Hill High School, Bukoye also played varsity baseball and ran track and field.

Bukoye's interest in computer science began in the sixth grade after attending a computing camp at the University of Maryland. After four years of attendance, he became one of the camp's teaching assistants. There, he helped a diverse group of students explore website development. In his final year of high school he completed a research practicum project where he developed an automation system for a bioreactor that treats wastewater.

"This scholarship marks another milestone in my journey to working in cybersecurity," said Bukoye. "I discovered my passion and interest for cybersecurity in middle school, so I am grateful that the Optiv Black Employee Network is providing me the opportunity to reach my full potential as a black scholar in STEM. This scholarship is a true testament to my faith in the Lord."

Bukoye will receive a one-time scholarship of $10,000 to aid him in achieving his goals.

"The aim of our BEN scholarship is to make an impact on the lives of underrepresented individuals as we make room for more diversity in the cybersecurity and technology industries. It is an honor to support Shemi on his path toward professional greatness," said Marlee McAlpine, Optiv's senior DEI manager. "The future of cybersecurity is an inclusive and equitable one full of extremely talented practitioners."

Previous recipients include Lauren Harris at Princeton and AJ McCrory at James Madison University.

Optiv honors and embraces the diverse perspectives, ideas, backgrounds and experiences of its people. The company's approach to DEI is grounded in listening, learning and growing.

For the latest news and updates from Optiv, visit https://www.optiv.com/newsroom/.

Follow Optiv
Twitter: www.twitter.com/optiv
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/optiv-inc
Facebook: www.facebook.com/optivinc
YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/OptivInc
Blog: www.optiv.com/explore-optiv-insights/blog

Optiv Security: Secure greatness.® 
Optiv is the cyber advisory and solutions leader, delivering strategic and technical expertise to nearly 6,000 companies across every major industry. We partner with organizations to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs from strategy and managed security services to risk, integration and technology solutions. With clients at the center of our unmatched ecosystem of people, products, partners and programs, we accelerate business progress like no other company can. At Optiv, we manage cyber risk so you can secure your full potential. For more information, visit www.optiv.com.

SOURCE Optiv Security Inc.

Also from this source

Optiv Wins 'Best Overall Health Care Cybersecurity Solution' in MedTech Breakthrough Awards

Optiv Convenes Industry-Leading Partner Ecosystem

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.