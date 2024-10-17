Optiv Market System - A Groundbreaking Single Reference Architecture for Cybersecurity

New Industry Taxonomy Dynamically Adapts to the Ever-Changing Security and Threat Landscape, Provides Unified Approach to Manage Cyber Risk

DENVER, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, today announced Optiv Market System (OMS), a revolutionary single reference architecture for the cybersecurity industry. OMS directly addresses the critical business challenge of maintaining robust security in an era of AI-driven threats and complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments while delivering comprehensive and integrated services, technology and solutions across all cybersecurity domains.

Optiv Market System is a revolutionary single reference architecture for the cybersecurity industry

"OMS is more than a tool, it's a paradigm shift in helping organizations manage cyber risk, optimize and understand cyber investments relative to competitors, and secure business potential in a time of constant change, directly impacting their bottom line and operational resilience," said Kevin Lynch, Optiv CEO. "This groundbreaking framework underscores Optiv's 'category of one' position, showcasing our unique vantage point serving nearly 6,000 clients across every vertical and the enduring benefit of teaming with a singular partner to realize unparalleled efficiencies and accelerated outcomes."

OMS is a comprehensive security architecture built on how the modern business consumes and experiences cybersecurity. Optiv then layered in industry standards and viewpoints — like Secure Controls Framework, NIST Cyber Framework, MITRE, CIS and others — and mapped it to its own service offerings and partner technology products to create a detailed and holistic approach that organizes the taxonomy into Security Principles, Domains, Controls and Capabilities. This proprietary methodology allows Optiv to meet clients wherever they are in their security journey, across any domain, and serve them through three delivery modes: Advise, Deploy and Operate.

Key benefits of OMS include:

Clear understanding of cybersecurity investments and their yields, optimizing budget allocation and ROI, including insights into investments relative to competitors

Increased efficiency and efficacy of cyber programs, reducing operational overhead and improving overall security stance

Facilitation of risk-based conversations related to security posture, aligning security strategy with business objectives

Comprehensive asset management and tracking, improving overall visibility and control

Monitoring of domain maturity down to individual controls, enabling targeted improvements and resource allocation

Dynamically anticipate and adapt to new compliance regulations, an organization's own program changes and the challenges of an ever-changing security and threat landscape

Establishment of a common language for cyber education across organizations, enhancing communication and decision-making

"End-users are looking for vendors to guide them through their cyber journey," said Craig Robinson, research vice president of security services at International Data Corporation (IDC). "The Optiv Market System shows a dedication to making security, whether it's tech or services, clearer, repeatable and easily consumable for security leaders."

Optiv is offering organizations the opportunity to undergo a Security Program Landscape (SPL) assessment, which maps their current environment to the OMS framework. This comprehensive assessment involves an expert advisor evaluating current solutions and controls against Optiv's proprietary methodology across key security program areas. Upon completion, organizations receive a detailed readout with specific areas to focus on and top recommendations for action to ultimately streamline their cybersecurity efforts, reduce complexity and more effectively manage cyber risk across their entire organization. For more information about Optiv Market System and to schedule an SPL assessment, visit www.optiv.com.

For the latest news and updates from Optiv, visit https://www.optiv.com/company/optiv-newsroom.

Follow Optiv

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/optiv-inc

Facebook: www.facebook.com/optivinc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/OptivInc

Blog: https://www.optiv.com/explore-optiv-insights/blog

Optiv Security: Secure greatness.®

Optiv is the cyber advisory and solutions leader, delivering strategic and technical expertise to nearly 6,000 companies across every major industry. We partner with organizations to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs from strategy and managed security services to risk, integration and technology solutions. With clients at the center of our unmatched ecosystem of people, products, partners and programs, we accelerate business progress like no other company can. At Optiv, we manage cyber risk so you can secure your full potential. For more information, visit www.optiv.com.

SOURCE Optiv Security Inc.