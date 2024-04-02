Optiv Names John Hurley as Company's Chief Revenue Officer to Help Further Drive Growth Revenue

Veteran Executive Will Help Propel Organization's Cyber Strategy and Evolution

DENVER, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, has named veteran sales and revenue leader John Hurley as the company's chief revenue officer (CRO), a new role that will focus on the company's revenue generation strategy and go-to-market approach. In addition to serving on Optiv's executive leadership team, Hurley's appointment aligns with the organization's growth strategy and evolution as the cybersecurity leader. Hurley assumed the position April 1.

"Optiv's unique ability to truly engage with clients around their most significant security and business challenges and help them manage risk by advising, deploying and/or operating complete security solutions is what intrigued me to join Optiv," said Hurley. "Our clients are at the core of what we do. I look forward to providing the connective glue across the entire go-to-market value chain to help ensure that Optiv continues to deliver a differentiated client experience like no other that accelerates business potential."

"As a purpose-driven company, we place an important emphasis on the value of our people. Welcoming John to the Optiv team not only demonstrates that, but also our steadfast commitment to the growth and evolution of our organization," says Optiv CEO Kevin Lynch. "This truly is an exciting moment in our history, an important and dynamic shift. John — along with our amazing team of people — will be a driving force in the ongoing and future success of our business and our partner ecosystem, while at the same time investing in our belief that serving our clients is the highest order of priority."

An innovative and transformational leader, Hurley has more than 25 years of experience in sales success in the technology industry. His proven experience gives him the ability to quickly identify the needs of an organization, align those needs with the right people and then set out an effective roadmap that leads to tangible growth. He has extensive experience across the enterprise and commercial and service provider sectors, including leading global teams.

In his role as CRO, Hurley oversees sales and enablement, engineering, operations and partners and alliances. His experience in driving positive business outcomes complements Optiv's mission of delivering world-class security offerings and services.

Prior to joining Optiv, Hurley served as chief revenue officer at Quantum; several vice president roles at Cisco, including growth marketing and Americas global service provider; and as area vice president, corporate business group, at Dell, among others.

For the latest news and updates from Optiv, visit https://www.optiv.com/company/optiv-newsroom.

Follow Optiv

Twitter: www.twitter.com/optiv

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/optiv-inc

Facebook: www.facebook.com/optivinc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/OptivInc

Blog: https://www.optiv.com/explore-optiv-insights/blog

Optiv Security: Secure greatness.®

Optiv is the cyber advisory and solutions leader, delivering strategic and technical expertise to nearly 6,000 companies across every major industry. We partner with organizations to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs from strategy and managed security services to risk, integration and technology solutions. With clients at the center of our unmatched ecosystem of people, products, partners and programs, we accelerate business progress like no other company can. At Optiv, we manage cyber risk so you can secure your full potential. For more information, visit www.optiv.com.

SOURCE Optiv Security Inc.