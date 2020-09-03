Optoma and Joan announce new in-room solution for improving meeting room environments

Joan simplifies meeting room scheduling to increase efficiency of meetings and has been a trusted meeting room booking system for many international brands for years.

Joan widget comes as a pre-installed solution on Optoma's Creative Touch 5-Series Interactive Flat Panels, featuring 4K UHD resolution, anti-glare glass, fingerprint resistant panel, an incredible 178-degree wide-viewing angle and cTUVus Eye Comfort Certification for Low Blue Light and Flicker Free operation, allowing audiences to comfortably view content from every seat in the room. The integrated widget allows users to sync with popular calendars such as G Suite, MS Exchange, Office 365, and iCal to quickly find and book meeting rooms, as well as check-in and extend reservations during meetings without interruption. Meeting updates are sent seamlessly across all channels directly from the Joan widget, ensuring teams are updated automatically.

"Our mission is to improve meetings with simple and well-designed meeting efficiency tools. The Joan widget can be featured to the fullest potential only with products built on similar values and of the highest quality. That's why partnering with Optoma was a clear choice for us. We're excited to bring more efficiency and productivity to meetings through this unique collaboration," says Matej Zalar, co-founder of Visionect - the developer of Joan.

"Our new Creative Touch 5-Series Interactive Flat Panels are built with powerful features to provide flexible solutions for the corporate sector. By partnering with Visionect and incorporating the Joan widget and room assistant, our Interactive Flat Panels facilitate meeting room management with incredible ease, minimize scheduling issues and boost efficiency within teams and organizations. Combined with a 4K UHD panel, as well as additional innovative features for remote collaboration and wireless content sharing, the 5-Series IFPs offer significant value to our customers," said Brian Soto, Director, Product Management.

Optoma's Creative Touch 5-Series Interactive Flat Panels are available at authorized resellers for $2299, $3299 and $5299 for 65", 75" and 86" formats respectively. For more information, please visit:

5651RK 65" Interactive Flat Panel: https://www.optoma.com/us/product/65-interactive-flat-panel-display/

5751RK 75" Interactive Flat Panel: https://www.optoma.com/us/product/75-interactive-flat-panel-display/

5861RK 86" Interactive Flat Panel: https://www.optoma.com/us/product/86-interactive-flat-panel-display/

About Joan

Joan is the most easy to use solution for managing meeting rooms, optimizing conference room use, and displaying relevant information where they are needed the most. It's a product of Visionect.

About Visionect

Visionect is the world's premier designer and developer of electronic paper solutions. As a result of a decade of market-leading expertise, Visionect technology is unparalleled in versatility, ultra-low power consumption, ease of installation, and simplicity of use.

About Optoma Technology, Inc.

Optoma combines cutting-edge technology and innovation to deliver remarkable visual display products designed to connect audiences with engaging video experiences. From the company's ProScene projectors and Creative Touch Interactive Flat Panel displays, to LED displays, Optoma's suite of products can meet the demands of nearly any professional environment, including conference rooms and classrooms, digital signage, corporate, houses of worship, retail, simulation environments and control rooms. Optoma Technology is the U.S. headquarters for The Optoma Group, with continental headquarters also in Europe and Asia.

