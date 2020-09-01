Optoma Expands Award Winning CinemaX Series with CinemaX P2 All-in-One, 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector

Leveraging customer feedback on its award-winning CinemaX P1, Optoma engineered the CinemaX P2 to deliver 25% more contrast and vibrant color performance than its top-selling predecessor, an integrated Enhanced Gaming Mode, and a state-of-the-art digital exhibit feature – all encompassed in a sleek, white, space saving design.

Optoma's CinemaX P2 brings the cinematic experience home with a wide color gamut and six segment RGBRGB color wheel for accurate color reproduction to deliver rich, detailed and true-to-life pictures for movies, TV and games the way directors envisioned. With a built-in premium 40W Dolby Digital 2.0 soundbar, as well as an impressive ultra short throw glass lens that casts up to 120-inch images from only inches away, this smart true 4K UHD laser projector is an ideal option for any home entertainment activity: home theater, sports, photo sharing, gaming, distance learning and even work-from-home (WFH).

The CinemaX P2 features smart tech integration features throughout. Kids and parents alike can turn the CinemaX P2 into a productivity tool for distance learning and WFH with the Tap Cast app and screen mirroring. The built-in SmartFit app ensures hassle-free image alignment through users' smartphones, and the powerhouse projector also delivers seamless integration into smart homes with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT support via Smart+ technology.

Users can also bring incredible creative expression to their homes by turning the CinemaX P2 into an art-exhibiting masterpiece, that's brought to life with curated art works from renowned digital artists, by FRAMED – a digital art showcasing platform.

"It's all about the experience, that's why we're excited to expand the award winning CinemaX series so consumers can bring the cinematic experience home and enjoy superior picture quality from the number one brand worldwide in 4K UHD projection technology," stated Maria Repole, head of marketing, Optoma Technology. "Offering an innovative ultra short throw lens, the CinemaX P2 is easy to place and play, enabling families and households to view an immersive large-screen experience from only inches away from the screen without the hassle of mounting a television. Combined with theater-quality sound, and smart-home integrations at an attractive price point, the CinemaX P2 is the ultimate home entertainment solution."

Optoma CinemaX P2 Smart 4K UHD Laser Features:

Resolution: 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)

UHD (3,840 x 2,160) Lumens: 3,000 ANSI lumens

Contrast: 2,000,000:1 with 3 Dynamic Black Dimming Modes

Color: REC.709, DCI-P3 wide color gamut

HDR10 compatible

Color Wheel: 6 Segment RGBRGB

Integrated 4K Media Player and popular video streaming apps available from Optoma Marketplace

Media Player and popular video streaming apps available from Optoma Marketplace Smart+ Technology: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT integration

SmartFIT app: Auto geometry correction system for iOS and Android

The CinemaX P2's predecessor, the Optoma CinemaX P1, has been recognized with multiple awards worldwide for both its design and performance, including: the Projector Central 2020 Editor's Choice Award (U.S.), Red Dot DESIGN AWARD 2020 (Germany), iF DESIGN AWARD 2020 (Germany), Taiwan Silver Excellence Award 2020 (Taiwan), Engadget Best of CES 2019 finalist (U.S.), Projector Central 2019 InfoComm Best of Show Award (U.S.), Gotta Be Mobile Best of CES 2019 (U.S.), GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2019 (Japan), and Best of CES Asia 2019 ZOL (China).

The Optoma CinemaX P2 is available for purchase at $3,299 at authorized resellers. To learn more, please visit: https://www.optoma.com/us/product/cinemax-p2/.

About Optoma Technology, Inc.

Optoma Technology, the top-selling home theater projector brand in retail and number one 4K and DLP projector brand in North America, delivers award-winning video products for the home and on-the-go. With a focus on premium quality and functional style, products are designed with the end-user experience in mind. Optoma products deliver stunning crystal-clear images and exceptional sound with ultimate reliability. Optoma Technology is part of The Optoma Group, with continental headquarters in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.optoma.com

