Optoma Expands Line of High Brightness, WUXGA Professional Laser Projectors

New ZU607TST, ZU607T and ZU707T with DuraCore technology bring images to life in large venue, education, and corporate environments

FREMONT, Calif., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma, a world-leading manufacturer of large display solutions and the No.1 4K UHD brand and the No.1 DLP® brand worldwide and in the Americas,* announces three high brightness WUXGA laser projectors for the professional installation market, the ZU607TST, ZU607T, and ZU707T. With 6,000, 6,500 and 7,000 lumens of brightness, respectively, the projectors deliver stunning brightness, versatility, flexible installation, and life-like images, ideal for any professional environment.

Versatile for a variety of end-user scenarios, the ZU607T and ZU707T WUXGA laser projector series brings incredibly bright images to spaces including large venues, higher education classrooms and lecture halls, museums, houses of worship, digital signage, and immersive installations. For professionals seeking a short throw alternative, the ZU607TST has a 0.58:1 short throw ratio for up to 300-inch images, ideal for any challenging installation set-up.

To display detailed visuals, the ZU607TST, ZU607T and ZU707T projectors have a superior 300,000:1 contrast ratio, in addition to 4K and HDR compatibility to project crisp images with ultra-rich, accurate colors. For captivating 3D experiences, such as those in a museum and other large venues, the projectors also provide full 3D support from almost any source.

With the added control and flexibility of HDBaseT 3.0 connectivity, the ZU607TST, ZU607T and ZU707T are affordable solutions for any small scale to complex installation. The projectors are equipped with DuraCore technology for long lifetime usage, use advanced laser diode cooling techniques, and feature a dust resistant IP6X certified optical engine for 24/7 maintenance free operation and projection for up to 30,000 hours in Eco Mode. Challenging installations become a breeze with a suite of useful installation features such as four-corner correction, vertical auto keystone, and 360-degrees and portrait projection modes.

"Our ProAV customers need flexible projection solutions that are both affordable and long-lasting, while delivering exceptional brightness that brings visual and immersive experiences to higher levels," said Jeff Perry, Product Manager at Optoma. "Our new line of professional laser projectors deliver on high brightness in spades and lead in durability across the industry with a dust-resistant design and 24-hour maintenance free operation."

A value-added solution, Optoma Management Suite (OMS)™ is available on the ZU607TST, ZU607T and ZU707T projectors, offering IT administrators and technicians a real time remote platform to monitor, manage, and diagnose multiple displays simultaneously, whether they are on the same network. With OMS, technicians can check the status and make configurations to optimize performance and broadcast emergency messages, alerts, or announcements across on-site projectors.

Optoma ZU607TST, ZU607T, and ZU707T Key Features:

Resolution: WUXGA (1920 x 1200)

Brightness: 6,000 / 6,500 / 7,000 lumens

Contrast Ratio: 300,000:1

Color: HDR compatibility

Throw Ratio: 0.58:1 (ZU607TST) / 1.2:1-1.92:1 (ZU607T, ZU707T)

Light Source: DuraCore laser with up to 30,000 hours of maintenance-free operation (in Eco Mode )

) Flexible Installation Features: 1.6x manual zoom (ZU607T, ZU707T) and fixed zoom (ZU607TST); 24/7, 360-degree and portrait mode operation; manual lens shift; and four-corner correction

I/Os: 2x HDMI 2.0 in / 1x HDMI 2.0 out; 2x VGA; 1x Composite video; 1x USB-A power 1.5A; 12V trigger; 1 x HDBaseT 4K , 1 x RJ45, 1 x RS232 control; 1x 3D Sync-out; and 2x 15W speakers with Audio 3.5mm in/out

The ZU607TST, ZU607T, and ZU707T are available for an estimated street price of $4,199, $3,499, and $3,999 respectively.

For more information, please visit:

ZU607TST: https://www.optomausa.com/product/zu607tst

ZU607T: https://www.optomausa.com/product/zu607t

ZU707T: https://www.optomausa.com/product/zu707t

DLP is a registered trademark of Texas Instruments.

OMS and OSS are trademarks of Optoma Corporation.

About Optoma Technology, Inc.

Optoma combines cutting-edge technology and innovation to deliver remarkable visual display products designed to connect audiences with engaging video experiences. From the company's ProScene projectors to its Creative Touch interactive flat panel displays, Optoma's suite of products can meet the demands of nearly any professional environment, including conference rooms and classrooms, digital signage, corporate, houses of worship, retail, simulation environments and control rooms. Optoma Technology is the U.S. headquarters for The Optoma Group, with continental headquarters also in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit optoma.com.

