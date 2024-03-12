Optoma Unveils N-Series Professional Displays

New premium professional display category for corporate and education markets connects business professionals, delivers next-level productivity

FREMONT, Calif., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma, a world-leading manufacturer of large display solutions and the No.1 4K UHD brand and the No.1 DLP® brand worldwide and in the Americas,* announces its new N-Series Professional Displays with intuitive, user-friendly software for business professionals to connect, present, and collaborate globally, both in-person and remotely. Featuring portrait and landscape orientation, Optoma's N-Series is built for use in corporate lobbies, reception areas, conference rooms, lecture halls, digital signage, and other professional environments.

Optoma announces N-Series Professional Displays

In response to the growing demand for commercial display solutions, Optoma designed the N-Series Professional Displays to enhance the current conferencing setups of corporate and education settings and accommodate hybrid work and distance-learning scenarios. Engineered for simplified connectivity and heightened engagement, the N-Series Professional Displays offer the Optoma Solution Suite (OSS)™, an innovative software platform to enhance the user experience including:

Whiteboard: Unleash your creativity with a digital whiteboard packed with annotation tools that make learning and sharing ideas engaging, while facilitating collaboration in real time from anywhere.

Unleash your creativity with a digital whiteboard packed with annotation tools that make learning and sharing ideas engaging, while facilitating collaboration in real time from anywhere. File Manager: Easily save files, organize, or move them from local storage to networkable storage or to popular cloud services in seconds.

Easily save files, organize, or move them from local storage to networkable storage or to popular cloud services in seconds. Display Share: Connect any device to wirelessly broadcast, share, or cast your content to the big screen. Bringing your own device has never been easier.

With a built-in media player and scheduling functionality, users can create and customize their own playlist to display content at a specific date or time. Users can also upload files wirelessly and access the cloud on popular systems such as Google, Microsoft, and Dropbox through Optoma's File Manager.

Similar to Optoma's IFPDs, the N-Series Professional Displays feature superior brightness, an ultra-slim bezel with anti-glare glass along with a low blue-light filter, and certified flicker-free technology, providing a better display experience compared to TV monitors currently on the market.

Available in four screen sizes, 65", 75", 86" and 98", the N-Series is compatible with a variety of accessories such as Optoma's new SC26B 4K USB web camera and BM21 Bluetooth speaker, as well as other peripherals, serving as an all-in-one display solution. For additional flexibility, the professional displays can be wall-mounted or attached to an optional motorized cart.

"In today's professional world where we're balancing in-person, hybrid, and remote scenarios, we recognize the need for display solutions that are both user-friendly and flexible, removing any barriers so companies can continue delivering information in impactful ways," said Jeff Perry, Product Manager at Optoma. "With the Optoma N-Series, we are providing professionals with a superior display solution that moves beyond common TV monitor setups, offering intuitive software and next level collaboration features."

A value-added solution, Optoma Management Suite (OMS)™ is available on the N-Series Professional Displays, offering IT administrators and technicians a real time remote platform to monitor, manage, and diagnose multiple displays simultaneously that are either on the same network or connected through the cloud. Through OMS, technicians can check the status and make configurations to optimize performance and broadcast emergency messages, alerts, or announcements across displays worldwide.

To learn more about the line-up, please visit: www.optomausa.com/products/professional-displays

DLP is a registered trademark of Texas Instruments.

OMS and OSS are trademarks of Optoma Corporation.

*No.1 4K UHD Brand in Americas

Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census 2022.

*No.1 DLP Brand in Americas

Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census 2022.

*No.1 4K UHD Brand Worldwide

Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census, 2022.

*No.1 DLP Brand Worldwide

Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census Y2022, for projectors +1000 lumens.

About Optoma Technology, Inc.

Optoma combines cutting-edge technology and innovation to deliver remarkable visual display products designed to connect audiences with engaging video experiences. From the company's ProScene projectors to its Creative Touch interactive flat panel displays, Optoma's suite of products can meet the demands of nearly any professional environment, including conference rooms and classrooms, digital signage, corporate, houses of worship, retail, simulation environments and control rooms. Optoma Technology is the U.S. headquarters for The Optoma Group, with continental headquarters also in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit optoma.com.

SOURCE Optoma Technology