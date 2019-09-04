Optoma Launches Star-Studded Line-Up of Innovative Home Theater and Gaming Projectors

"As a global leader in 4K projection, we are committed to delivering superior picture quality and performance and by leveraging customer data, we continue to enhance the user experience," stated Maria Repole, head of marketing, Optoma Technology. "With gaming and home theater enthusiasts in mind, Optoma designs intuitive features, resulting in more immersive gaming and cinematic experiences," added Repole.

Smart+ Technology, Bright 4K Home Theater: Optoma UHD52ALV

The Optoma UHD52ALV is a smart 4K UHD projector with 3,500 lumens of brightness to shine in ambient light environments. With Amazon Echo, Google Assistant and IFTTT compatibility, the UHD52ALV easily integrates into any smart home with voice commands to power the projector on and off, change volume and input source and control the 4K UHD media player. Offering powerful 4K image performance, HDR10 and HLG color compatibility, the Optoma UHD52ALV produces rich lifelike color and stunning contrast for truly immersive experiences. Content can be delivered from its two HDMI inputs, 4K UHD media player, wireless mobile screen mirroring and casting, and a PC-free image and document viewer ensures that virtually any content can be displayed via this powerhouse projector.

Fast-Action, Free-for-All: Optoma HD39HDR

The Optoma HD39HDR projector offers a lag-free gaming experience with enhanced gaming mode to support up to a 120Hz refresh rate with a fast 8.4ms response time for a competitive gaming advantage. With 4K input and HDR10 color compatibility, high definition 1080p image resolution, and 4,000 lumens, the HD39HDR brings games and live action sports to life in a massive 140-inch image. An integrated 10-watt speaker brings crisp, loud audio and 1.3x zoom and built-in keystone correction delivers flexible installation options.

Gamer's Delight: Optoma GT1080HDR

The Optoma GT1080HDR is built for gamers, with a short throw for easy setup and mobility, 1080p HDR quality, 4K input compatibility and 3,800 lumens for ultra-bright performance in ambient light. In Enhanced Gaming Mode with a 120Hz refresh rate, the projector delivers an 8.4ms response time to ensure blur-free visuals with no lag. With a wide array of connectivity options, including HDMI 2.0 and VGA, along with a built-in 10-watt speaker, the GT1080HDR easily connects to a variety of gaming consoles, media players and additional entertainment sources. The Optoma GT1080HDR is the perfect game time companion.

Availability and Pricing:

The Optoma UHD52ALV will be available for purchase in October through Optoma authorized dealers and distributors for an estimated street price of $1,799 .

. The Optoma HD39HDR is available for purchase now for an estimated street price of $799 through Optoma authorized dealers and distributors.

through Optoma authorized dealers and distributors. The Optoma GT1080HDR is available for purchase now for an estimated street price of $799 through Optoma authorized dealers and distributors.

*Optoma is the #1 brand worldwide for 4K projectors, according to PMA, Q1 2019 data.

