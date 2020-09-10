Optoma Sets New Standard with World's First Compact, Fixed Lens, 7,500 Lumens Laser WUXGA Projector

A first of its kind, the Optoma ProScene ZU720T is 4K and HDR10 compatible and features a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, producing lifelike visuals with rich detail and bright colors. With built-in image blending and warping and four-corner correction, as well as 360-degree and portrait installation modes, the ZU720T powerhouse provides superior versatility to accommodate even the most complex installations. A fixed, telecentric lens design with full motorized lens-shift and 1.8x manual zoom and focus delivers the flexibility of interchangeable lens solutions at an affordable price-point. In addition, the ProScene ZU720T features an integrated Android OS and built-in media player, transforming the projector into a next-generation, all-in-one powerhouse with a modern and user-friendly interface.

Engineered with DuraCore technology, the ZU720T features a sealed IPX5 certified optical engine for dust-free operation and 24/7 operation capabilities, offering true maintenance-free projection for up to 30,000 hours of powerful performance in Eco mode.

The intuitive ZU720T is designed to satisfy several different user scenarios in engineering and commercial projection, such as long-range for immersive experiences at museums, houses of worship and other large venues, medium-range for 20-person business conference rooms, or short-range such as digital signage in corridors.

"As the world's first compact, fixed lens 7,500 lumens laser WUXGA projector, the ZU720T defines a new standard for professional and business projection solutions with its high brightness, compact design, quiet operation and unrivaled flexibility, far exceeding other products in the market in terms of performance and price," said Brian Soto, director, product management at Optoma Technology. "Designed to fulfill the performance needs of nearly every ProAV segment, the ZU720T is equipped with a variety of features needed to overcome any installation challenge, including 4K and HDR10 compatibility, blending and warping, 1.8x zoom and full motorized lens shift," added Soto.

Additional features of Optoma ZU720T include:

Native Resolution: WUXGA (1920 x 1200)

Max Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

UHD (3840 x 2160) Brightness: 7,500 ANSI lumens

Color: HDR10 compatibility

Light Source: Laser

Light Source Life: Up to 30,000 hours of operation (Eco mode)

Lens Shift: 55% +/- vertical, 25% +/- horizontal

Contrast Ratio: 1,000,000:1 with extreme black enabled

Image Size: Up to 300"

Flexible Installation Features: 1.8x zoom, 24/7, 360-degree and portrait mode operation, built-in image blending, warping and 3D blending, full motorized lens shift and four-corner correction

I/Os: 3x HDMI, HDBaseT, VGA, 3D Sync in and out, 12V trigger, LAN, RS-232 control and 2x 10W speaker.

The Optoma ProScene ZU720T is available for $4,999 through authorized dealers and distributors. For more information, please visit: https://www.optoma.com/us/product/zu720t/



About Optoma Technology, Inc.

Optoma combines cutting-edge technology and innovation to deliver remarkable visual display products designed to connect audiences with engaging video experiences. From the company's ProScene projectors and Creative Touch interactive flat panel displays, to LED displays, Optoma's suite of products can meet the demands of nearly any professional environment, including conference rooms and classrooms, digital signage, corporate, houses of worship, retail, simulation environments and control rooms. Optoma Technology is the U.S. headquarters for The Optoma Group, with continental headquarters also in Europe and Asia.

