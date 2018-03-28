Optoma Unveils Its ZH420UST at Digital Signage Expo: An Ultra-Innovative UST Laser ProAV Projector with Built-in Edge Blending and Warping

Optoma ZH420UST

The ZH420UST incorporates the latest advances in light source and imaging technology in one incredible projector. With its laser light source, 4,000 ANSI lumens, 100,000:1 contrast and 0.25:1 throw ratio, the ZH420UST produces incredibly rich and super bright 100-inch images from just 13 inches away. It is designed to deliver maximum projection flexibility and reliability with multiple installation features, including built-in warping adjustment, automatic edge blending capabilities (using CS200T), color matching adjustment, HDBaseT and two HDMI inputs. Powered by a robust laser phosphor light engine and featuring an assortment of connectivity options, the ZH420UST has been engineered to deliver exceptional image quality for a variety of professional environments.

The Optoma ZH420UST-B (Black) and ZH420UST-W (White) will be available for purchase in May through authorized dealers at an estimated street price of $2,799. With an impressive 20,000 hour life cycle and ultra short throw, it is the ideal choice for professional and digital signage applications.

Key Features of the Optoma ZH420UST include:

Native Resolution: 1080p (1920x1080)

Brightness: 4,000 ANSI lumens

Contrast: 100,000:1

Throw Ratio: 0.25:1

Light Source Life: 20,000 hours

Connectivity: HDBaseT/RJ45, 2xHDMI, VGA-in, VGA Out and RS232

Built-in warping adjustments and automatic blending

"The ZH420UST is the industry's first 1080p ultra short throw projector with built-in edge blending and warping adjustments, combining flexibility, reliability and incredible performance," said Brian Soto, head of product management, Optoma Technology. "By bringing high quality and innovation to the market at industry-leading prices, we continue to demonstrate our dedication to providing unique solutions with maximum flexibility to the ProAV market."

Optoma Innovations at DSE 2018

At DSE 2018, Optoma is also showcasing new and industry-breaking ProAV projection products in a variety of creative applications at its booth (1145). From an innovative blending and warping demo featuring a Projected Capacitive Touch (PCT) screen, to a sphere displaying 360-degree virtual reality media in collaboration with Global Imagination, Optoma is bringing content to life with projector applications and providing more digital signage possibilities, creativity and flexibility across a variety of use cases and professional environments.

In addition to the cutting-edge display applications, Optoma is also demonstrating a unique laser projection demo which features an ultra-wide Ambient Light Rejection (ALR) screen designed to display super bright images, even in high ambient lighting environments. The innovative demo also features the ZH420UST-B's built-in edge blending and warping capabilities and leverages the CS200T image processor, displaying the projector's powerful performance. In addition, Optoma is exhibiting a creative rear-projection window display for the retail market, featuring the Optoma ZU850, innovative screen material provided by Smart Film and a newly designed all-in-one interactive engine designed for retail flexibility from Interactive Projection USA. Optoma's wide assortment of unique and cutting-edge solutions at DSE highlight the company's diverse range of high quality innovations designed to create engaging, digital displays with unmatched versatility, flexibility and cost-efficiency.

