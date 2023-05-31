Opus IVS and CARS Co-Op Network Join Forces to Boost Diagnostic Capabilities

New partnership enhances diagnostic capabilities and strengthens mechanical programming skills to the independent automotive repair professional.

DETROIT, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS, a leading provider of automotive diagnostic tools and services, has announced a strategic partnership with CARS Co-Op Network, a trusted network of automotive collision and repair shops.

This collaboration will enhance diagnostic capabilities for over 1200 collision and 600 mechanical repair facilities within the CARS Co-Op Network. By leveraging Opus IVS' advanced tools and software solutions, network members will gain access to cutting-edge vehicle diagnostics and technical support, enabling them to provide efficient and accurate repairs. The partnership will also focus on strengthening mechanical programming and diagnostic capabilities for network members, offering an enhanced comprehensive range of solutions to automotive repair professionals.

The partnership provides CARS Co-Op Network members with the following benefits:

Advanced Diagnostic Solutions: Access to Opus IVS' comprehensive range of diagnostic tools, including scan tools, technical databases, and remote diagnostic services.

Technical Support: Expert assistance from Opus IVS' skilled technicians, offering guidance and troubleshooting advice.

Training and Education: Specialized programs and resources to enhance the diagnostic skills and knowledge of automotive repair professionals.

Mechanical Programming: Access to cutting-edge mechanical programming capabilities, including ECU programming, system reflashing, and key programming.

"We are excited to partner with CARS Co-Op Network," said Brian Herron, CEO of Opus. "Our goal is to empower automotive repair professionals with top-notch diagnostic technology and resources. This partnership enhances our ability to support the industry and drive diagnostic innovation."

Matt Boyles, CEO of CARS Co-Op Network stated, "Opus IVS exhibits expertise and commitment to innovation, which aligns perfectly with our mission to provide our network members with the best tools and support available. This partnership will elevate the level of service our members can offer."

Opus IVS and CARS Co-Op Network are forging a powerful alliance, fueled by a shared commitment to collaboration, knowledge sharing, and groundbreaking advancements in automotive diagnostics. Together, they are revolutionizing the efficiency and effectiveness of automotive repairs within the CARS Co-Op Network, raising the industry's standards to unprecedented heights.

CARS Co-Op Network is a trusted network of automotive repair shops that focuses on empowering independent repair professionals. By providing a platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and collective purchasing power, CARS Co-Op Network helps its members stay competitive and deliver outstanding service to their customers. To learn more, please visit www.cars.coop.

Opus IVS is the Intelligent Vehicle Support division of Opus Group, formed through the merging of industry-leading companies DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink and AutoEnginuity to develop innovative automotive solutions for more than 55,000 repair shops and dealerships worldwide, giving them the confidence to get the most complex vehicles back on the road safely and efficiently. Opus IVS develops industry-leading OEM endorsed diagnostic technology with over 60 patents pending related to remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, remote technical support, ADAS calibrations and vehicle network technology. The Opus IVS remote technical support connects the shop with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians to help interpret trouble codes, review OEM service procedures and provide diagnostic assistance directly through the tool. Opus IVS is a division of Opus Group, which has over 2,800 employees, 35 offices globally and connects to 35M vehicles per year for OBD testing.

