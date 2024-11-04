Opus IVS and Elitek Announce Partnership to Bring ADAS MAP to Elitek Customers

News provided by

Opus IVS

Nov 04, 2024, 14:09 ET

DEXTER, Mich., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS, a global leader in intelligent vehicle support solutions, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Elitek Vehicle Services, an LKQ Company, to offer Opus IVS's industry-leading ADAS MAP (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Mapping) solution to Elitek's customers and partners. This collaboration leverages Opus IVS's advanced ADAS capabilities to empower Elitek clients with accurate and efficient ADAS identification, elevating the quality and precision of repair and calibration decisions.

Elitek will offer a customized variation of Opus IVS's ADAS MAP solution to its customers, enabling repair shops to quickly and accurately identify ADAS systems. This partnership will provide Elitek clients with enhanced insights that streamline ADAS diagnostics, ensure that all required safety-related ADAS Calibrations are completed, and reduce cycle time. With recent support from major insurers for the ADAS MAP solution, repair shops are also seeing increased reimbursement, further adding value to the industry.

"This partnership with Elitek is an exciting step in getting ADAS MAP to even more repair shops," said Brian Herron, CEO of Opus IVS. "We're excited to expand access to our advanced ADAS solutions, helping shops serve their customers with the highest levels of safety and accuracy."

Chad Cowan, VP of Services at LKQ and head of Elitek, commented, "Integrating the ADAS MAP product into Elitek services underscores our commitment to vehicle safety and industry innovation. This integration ensures that Elitek customers are confident when vehicles leave their shops they are in the safest possible condition, right the first time. Additionally, it enhances insurance relations by providing clear and concise evidence of the necessary services performed."

About Opus IVS
Opus IVS provides diagnostic and programming support to over 50,000 workshops globally. With a suite of solutions for complex repairs and ADAS management, Opus IVS empowers shops to deliver accurate repairs using advanced technology, OE support, and live technician guidance.

About Elitek
Elitek Vehicles Services, an LKQ Company, is the leading independent provider of remote and mobile diagnostics, calibration, and ADAS solutions for collision repair shops. We also offer a full suite of mobile mechanical and electrical services nationwide and we are committed to advancing vehicle safety. Elitek delivers innovative, reliable ADAS technology and expert support to collision professionals across the U.S.

For more information:
Justin Baronoff Merit Mile
561-362-8888 – office
407-340-2247 – mobile [email protected]

SOURCE Opus IVS

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Opus IVS™ Unveils DriveSafe2: The Next Evolution in Automotive Diagnostics for MSOs and Collision Repair

Opus IVS™ Unveils DriveSafe2: The Next Evolution in Automotive Diagnostics for MSOs and Collision Repair

Opus IVS™, the leader in intelligent vehicle support solutions, proudly introduces DriveSafe2, the next-generation diagnostic tool created to enhance ...
Opus IVS To Unveil QuickADAS Solution at SEMA 2024

Opus IVS To Unveil QuickADAS Solution at SEMA 2024

Opus IVS™, the global leader in diagnostics, ADAS calibration, programming, and on-demand remote expert support, now has QuickADAS™ available and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Automotive

Automotive

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Licensing

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics