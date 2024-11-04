Opus IVS and Elitek Announce Partnership to Bring ADAS MAP to Elitek Customers

DEXTER, Mich., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS, a global leader in intelligent vehicle support solutions, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Elitek Vehicle Services, an LKQ Company, to offer Opus IVS's industry-leading ADAS MAP (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Mapping) solution to Elitek's customers and partners. This collaboration leverages Opus IVS's advanced ADAS capabilities to empower Elitek clients with accurate and efficient ADAS identification, elevating the quality and precision of repair and calibration decisions.

Elitek will offer a customized variation of Opus IVS's ADAS MAP solution to its customers, enabling repair shops to quickly and accurately identify ADAS systems. This partnership will provide Elitek clients with enhanced insights that streamline ADAS diagnostics, ensure that all required safety-related ADAS Calibrations are completed, and reduce cycle time. With recent support from major insurers for the ADAS MAP solution, repair shops are also seeing increased reimbursement, further adding value to the industry.

"This partnership with Elitek is an exciting step in getting ADAS MAP to even more repair shops," said Brian Herron, CEO of Opus IVS. "We're excited to expand access to our advanced ADAS solutions, helping shops serve their customers with the highest levels of safety and accuracy."

Chad Cowan, VP of Services at LKQ and head of Elitek, commented, "Integrating the ADAS MAP product into Elitek services underscores our commitment to vehicle safety and industry innovation. This integration ensures that Elitek customers are confident when vehicles leave their shops they are in the safest possible condition, right the first time. Additionally, it enhances insurance relations by providing clear and concise evidence of the necessary services performed."

Opus IVS provides diagnostic and programming support to over 50,000 workshops globally. With a suite of solutions for complex repairs and ADAS management, Opus IVS empowers shops to deliver accurate repairs using advanced technology, OE support, and live technician guidance.

Elitek Vehicles Services, an LKQ Company, is the leading independent provider of remote and mobile diagnostics, calibration, and ADAS solutions for collision repair shops. We also offer a full suite of mobile mechanical and electrical services nationwide and we are committed to advancing vehicle safety. Elitek delivers innovative, reliable ADAS technology and expert support to collision professionals across the U.S.

