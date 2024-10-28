Opus IVS and Power Automedia CEO Lead Featured SEMA Educational Series: Strategies to Scale and Grow Your Business

Brian Herron, CEO of Opus IVS, and James Lawrence, CEO of POWER, Share Proven Insights for Scaling Success

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS™ is excited to announce that Brian Herron, CEO of Opus IVS, and James Lawrence, CEO of POWER, will co-lead a featured session at SEMA titled "Strategies to Grow Your Business." This insightful workshop, part of SEMA's educational series, will open the show on Tuesday, November 5, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM PT at Location W309. Together, they will cover essential strategies for businesses aiming to scale, overcome obstacles, and drive sustainable growth.

Between them, Herron and Lawrence have individually founded, led, or acquired dozens of companies, transforming small businesses into industry leaders with global reach, hundreds of employees, and products and solutions that have reached millions worldwide. Their collective experience and expertise in growing companies across the automotive and tech industries bring unique, actionable insights to the session. Topics will include core pillars of growth such as people and talent management, customer relationships, marketing, and operational execution.

Lawrence will bring his extensive expertise in marketing and brand strategy, focusing on building efficient, impactful marketing efforts that align with brand growth and industry trends. "Effective marketing is a powerful tool for scaling, but it needs a strategic foundation to support sustainable success," said James Lawrence, CEO of POWER. "I'm thrilled to share insights that have helped companies build strong, adaptive brands."

"Scaling a business requires more than a great product—it takes the right people, strategic execution, and the ability to adapt continuously," said Brian Herron, CEO of Opus IVS. "Our session at SEMA will provide insights into overcoming common blockers and building resilient, growth-oriented organizations."

In addition to exploring scaling fundamentals, the session will invite attendees to participate in interactive discussions, allowing them to share their unique challenges and experiences.

Session Details:

Date and Time: Tuesday, November 5 , 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM PT

, Location: SEMA, W309

For more information or to sign up, please visit https://www.semashow.com/education

