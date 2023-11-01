Opus IVS and Transtar Unveil IVS 360 Paired with RAP: Redefining Vehicle Support with Live Expert Assistance

News provided by

Opus IVS

01 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

Innovation increases shop profitability by pairing expert remote assistance with Remote Assisted Programming (RAP) platform

DETROIT, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS™, offering an integrated platform of OE and multi-brand diagnostics, remote programming, and calibration solutions, anchored by expert technicians and cutting-edge patented technology, has once again redefined the landscape of automotive diagnostics with the introduction of IVS 360™, with its distribution partner, Transtar.

This latest addition to the RAP platform is set to revolutionize the way complex vehicles are diagnosed and repaired redefining the efficiency of automotive service.

IVS 360 is designed to provide live expert assistance from OEM Dealer Master Technicians, ensuring that every intricate issue is tackled with precision and speed, minimizing the bay time a vehicle spends in the shop. With this cutting-edge solution, the need for outsourcing complex tasks is greatly reduced, resulting in significant cost savings for automotive shops.

"We are proud to announce the launch of IVS 360 on our RAP platform, an innovative service that leverages the wealth of knowledge and experience of our highly skilled OEM Dealer Master Technicians," stated Brian Herron, CEO of Opus IVS. "This integrated service is poised to transform the automotive repair industry, empowering technicians with unparalleled support and expertise, thus enabling them to tackle more jobs efficiently and effectively."

IVS 360 represents a seamless integration of OE-specific knowledge, experience, and software, ensuring that every vehicle receives the highest standard of care without the need for dealership outsourcing. By fostering a collaborative environment between our seasoned technicians and on-site staff, automotive shops can enhance their operational capabilities and deliver exceptional service to their customers.

With IVS 360, Opus IVS and Transtar are not only advancing the capabilities of the RAP platform but are also reshaping the future of automotive diagnostics and servicing, underscoring their commitment to excellence and innovation within the industry.

Experience the difference at SEMA in Las Vegas

Opus IVS will showcase this technology and many other award-winning new product offerings at this year's Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show to run October 31November 3 in Las Vegas. Stop by booth #31131 in the South Upper Hall for a product demonstration.

Opus IVS, an Opus Group division, combines industry leaders DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink, Auto Techcelerators, and AutoEnginuity to create innovative automotive solutions for 65,000+ global repair shops and dealerships. Our expertise spans OEM-endorsed diagnostic tech with 100+ pending patents in remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, ADAS calibrations, and vehicle networks. Opus IVS offers remote technical support connecting shops with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians for trouble code interpretation, OEM service procedures, and diagnostics. Part of the Opus Group with 2,900+ employees and 35 global offices, we test 35M vehicles annually for OBD compliance.

To Learn More:

Website link: Opusivs.com
(877) 945-6442
E-mail [email protected]

For More Information, Press Only:

Jim Fish
(248) 480-6996
[email protected]

SOURCE Opus IVS

Also from this source

Opus IVS Leads Industry surpassing 10,000 Daily Collision Scans

Opus IVS Leads Industry surpassing 10,000 Daily Collision Scans

Opus IVS™, offering an integrated platform of OE and multi-brand diagnostics, remote programming, and calibration solutions, anchored by expert...
Opus IVS to Showcase Revolutionary CoPilot Remote Technology at SEMA 2023 with a Live Demonstration at the SEMA Garage in Detroit

Opus IVS to Showcase Revolutionary CoPilot Remote Technology at SEMA 2023 with a Live Demonstration at the SEMA Garage in Detroit

Opus IVS™, offering an integrated platform of OE and multi-brand diagnostics, remote programming, and calibration solutions, anchored by expert...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.