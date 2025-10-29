Opus IVS™ Announces ADAS Map Has Driven Over $1 Billion in Calibration Revenue in 2025

Leading ADAS services platform enables the success of Opus IVS customers

DETROIT, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS™, a global leader in diagnostics, ADAS calibration, programming and remote support solutions, proudly announces a major milestone for its ADAS Map™ software platform. Since its introduction in 2023, ADASMap has empowered customers to identify, manage and perform ADAS calibrations more efficiently —driving over $1 billion in revenue for Opus customers in collision repairer and calibration services . Building on that success, the integration of OPUS Copilot and Connect Network into ADAS Map has generated hundreds of millions in additional revenue for ADAS service and calibration providers nationwide (during this same period).

Revolutionizing ADAS Identification and Calibration Management

ADAS Map integrates seamlessly with leading platforms such as CCC ONE®, Mitchell Cloud Estimating, DriveSafe™ and all CoPilot™ platforms, enabling repair shops to access VIN-specific ADAS system identification, calibration requirements and OEM service data. By automating estimate "scrubbing" and generating calibration and initialization reports directly to the CCC Attachments tab, ADAS Map optimizes estimate accuracy, streamlines repair planning and supports proper reimbursement.

Following several carrier's 2025 expansion of calibration documentation requirements where they reference use of ADAS Map for network repairers, shops nationwide have adopted the technology as a trusted foundation for ADAS documentation and compliance.

Driving Revenue for ADAS Service and Calibration Providers

With the introduction of the Opus Connect and CoPilot platforms, ADAS Map now connects repair facilities with ADAS service and calibration specialists. This innovation ensures shops and ADAS service and calibration specialists get required calibration data at the same time, helping shops improve the sublet service request process and better manage repair cycle times while helping ADAS service and calibration providers grow their customer base, revenues and profitability.

A Trusted Partner for the Future of Safe Vehicle Repair

"ADAS Map has become the industry standard for ADAS calibration identification and documentation," said Frank Terlep, VP of ADAS Solutions at Opus IVS. "Now, with Mobile CoPilot integration, we're empowering both collision centers and mobile calibration businesses to thrive—connecting data, compliance and profitability like never before."

Opus IVS continues to innovate for safe, accurate, and profitable vehicle repair through its suite of solutions, including DriveSafe2™, CoPilot™, IVS Calibrate™ and ADAS Map™.

Experience the ADASMap Advantage

Opus IVS will showcase ADAS Map, Connect, and CoPilot Platforms at the 2025 SEMA Show, November 4–7 in Las Vegas. Visit Booth #32087 in the South Upper Hall for live demonstrations or learn more at http://www.opusivs.com/sema2025.

Opus IVS, an Opus Group division, combines industry leaders DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink, Autotechcelerators and AutoEnginuity to create innovative automotive solutions for 65,000+ global repair shops and dealerships. Our expertise spans OEM-endorsed diagnostic tech with 100+ pending patents in remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, ADAS calibrations, and vehicle networks. Opus IVS offers remote technical support connecting shops with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians for trouble code interpretation, OEM service procedures, and diagnostics. Part of the Opus Group with 2,900+ employees and 35 global offices, we test 35M vehicles annually for OBD compliance.

To Learn More:

Website link: Opusivs.com

(877) 945-6442

E-mail [email protected]

For More Information, Press Only:

Jim Fish

(248) 480-6996

[email protected]

SOURCE Opus IVS