Opus IVS™ Expands Innovation Leadership with 8 New Patents and 3 Additional Approvals

DETROIT, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS™, a global leader in automotive diagnostics, programming, ADAS calibration, and remote support, proudly announces the granting of eight new U.S. patents in 2025, three additional patents approved and pending issuance, and two new patents filed. These patents reflect Opus IVS's relentless commitment to advancing vehicle service intelligence and delivering groundbreaking technology solutions for automotive repair professionals worldwide.

Innovating for the Future of Vehicle Diagnostics

Among this year's newly granted patents is Application No. 17/509,316, titled "Vehicle Diagnostic System and Method for Providing Repair Recommendations." This technology enhances the ability of service professionals to receive intelligent, data-driven repair recommendations, improving diagnostic accuracy, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. Additionally, the company has been approved for Application No. 19/051,744, "Adaptive Vehicle Service Information Querying System and Method," which represents the next generation of dynamic service data retrieval. This innovation intelligently adapts to the specific needs of the technician and vehicle, streamlining access to OEM repair procedures, calibration data and troubleshooting steps.

A Culture of Continuous Innovation

With over 100 patents and applications pending globally, Opus IVS continues to lead the industry in remote diagnostic and ADAS service innovation. The company's expanding intellectual property portfolio covers areas such as vehicle network communication, remote programming, ADAS calibration management and automated service intelligence.

"Our mission has always been to innovate for our customers," said Brian Herron, CEO of Opus IVS. "Each of these patents represents a step forward in empowering repair professionals with smarter, more connected, and more profitable service capabilities. Innovation isn't just a department at Opus IVS—it's the foundation of everything we do."

Driving Customer Success in the Automotive Repair Ecosystem

From its pioneering DriveSafe™ and CoPilot™ platforms to ADASMap™ and IVS Calibrate™, Opus IVS solutions connect repair shops with real-time vehicle intelligence, remote OE support, and automated workflow tools. This integration allows shops to diagnose and repair vehicles faster, improve accuracy, and deliver safer, more reliable repairs to customers. "Innovation for us isn't theoretical—it's practical," Herron added. "These technologies help our customers solve real problems every day. Whether it's identifying a complex electrical issue, managing an ADAS calibration, or performing a remote reflash, Opus IVS technology turns challenge into opportunity."

Experience the difference at SEMA in Las Vegas

Opus IVS will showcase DrivePro2™ and DriveSafe2™, along with many other new product offerings at this year's Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show to run November 4 - 7 in Las Vegas. Stop by Booth #32087 in the South Upper Hall for a product demonstration and Visit www.opusivs.com/sema2025for details.

Opus IVS, an Opus Group division, combines industry leaders DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink, Autotechcelerators and AutoEnginuity to create innovative automotive solutions for 65,000+ global repair shops and dealerships. Our expertise spans OEM-endorsed diagnostic tech with 100+ pending patents in remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, ADAS calibrations, and vehicle networks. Opus IVS offers remote technical support connecting shops with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians for trouble code interpretation, OEM service procedures and diagnostics. Part of the Opus Group with 2,900+ employees and 35 global offices, we test 35M vehicles annually for OBD compliance.

