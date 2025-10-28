Opus IVS Unveils Industry Additional 2026 Model Year Content Release: Increasing the lead in Diagnostic Capabilities

Giotto release includes deep 2026 MY and ADAS content

DETROIT, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS™, the pioneering global leader in diagnostics, ADAS calibration, programming and on-demand remote expert support today proudly announces the launch of Giotto software's latest iteration — release 23.3, seamlessly integrated into the DriveSafe™ and DrivePro™ products.

The newly enhanced Giotto release again sets the benchmark, offering a first to market support for MY26 vehicles, along with strides forward in enhanced system coverage such as new Toyota and VAG system functions and Mercedes new model coverage.

Customers Experiencing the Power of Enhanced Coverage

The latest content update brings the MY26 range of Chrysler, GM, Hyundai/Kia, Jaguar, Land Rover, Subaru, VW and Volvo complemented by additional ADAS support for vehicles. Furthermore, Opus IVS introduces updated '26 model year variant coverage for VW and Audi.

"This is our best content release to date," said Jay Horak, Opus IVS CTO. "Our customers need the deepest 2026 coverage for the vehicles they are servicing today, and our platforms were the first to have 2026 MY coverage. Our increasing presence in the Collision shop offers insights into the content that shops need to service today's advanced vehicle population. With the DriveSafe tool, you have the freedom to choose the scanning method that best suits your repair needs, whether it's OEM scanning or leveraging our exceptional multi-brand capabilities."

Opus IVS continues to lead the way in innovation, empowering repair technicians with state-of-the-art technology that drives the industry forward. Discover the power of Giotto release 23.3 today and unlock a world of possibilities for safe, complex vehicle repair.

Experience the OE Level Content difference at SEMA in Las Vegas

Opus IVS will showcase DrivePro2 and DriveSafe2, along with many other new product offerings at this year's Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show to run November 4 - 7 in Las Vegas. Stop by Booth #32087 in the South Upper Hall for a product demonstration and visit www.opusivs.com/sema2025 for details.

Opus IVS, an Opus Group division, combines industry leaders DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink, Autotechcelerators and AutoEnginuity to create innovative automotive solutions for 65,000+ global repair shops and dealerships. Our expertise spans OEM-endorsed diagnostic tech with 100+ pending patents in remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, ADAS calibrations, and vehicle networks. Opus IVS offers remote technical support connecting shops with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians for trouble code interpretation, OEM service procedures, and diagnostics. Part of the Opus Group with 2,900+ employees and 35 global offices, we test 35M vehicles annually for OBD compliance.

