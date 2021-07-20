Opus IVS announces Boyd Group Services Inc. as Diagnostic Partner

DETROIT, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Group Services Inc., which operates as Gerber Collision & Glass in the United States and as Boyd Auto Body & Glass and Assured Automotive in Canada, has entered into an agreement to deploy the Opus IVS, formerly known as Drew Technologies, collision scanning solution to all locations. Boyd worked with Opus IVS to create an efficient workflow process on DriveSafe – allowing shops to improve cycle time while performing pre-scan, post-scan, OE scanning, flash programming, and ADAS calibrations. The solution is fully integrated with CCC ONE® software in the United States, giving locations one consistent easy-to-use solution.

"OPUS IVS is proud to be the scanning solution for Boyd and is looking forward to supporting the 700+ locations in North America with diagnostic scanning, calibration and expert remote support. Our team has provided OE approved solutions to dealerships and independent repairers for over a decade. Our solutions help collision repair facilities ensure they have the capability for quick scanning, OE approved scanning, programming, and the diagnostic support needed to complete a quality repair – all coupled with the ability to easily document the results," said Brian Herron, President, Opus IVS. "We are excited to work with Boyd to bring solutions to the collision repair industry to support the future of diagnosing, calibrating, and programming advanced vehicles," notes Herron.

Mark Miller - Vice President OEM & Quality at Boyd Group said, "Incorporating the combination of OE and non-OE scanning software is key to effectively and efficiently assessing in-vehicle technology and enables proper repair research that is required for a complete repair. The CCC integration with OPUS IVS adds the scan reports to the CCC Repair Order enhancing our workflow and file documentation."

To learn more about the DriveSafe scanning solutions, please visit https://www.opusivs.com/products/collision-solutions/drivesafe

More on Opus IVS

Opus IVS is the Intelligent Vehicle Support division of Opus Group, formed through the merging of industry-leading companies DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink, and AutoEnginuity to develop innovative automotive solutions for more than 50,000 repair shops and dealerships worldwide, giving them the confidence to get the most complex vehicles back on the road safely and fast. Opus IVS develops industry leading OEM endorsed diagnostic technology with over 50 patents pending related to remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, remote technical support, ADAS calibrations, and vehicle network technology. The Opus IVS remote technical support connects the shop with 100+ brand-specific master technicians to help interpret trouble codes, review OEM service procedures, and provide diagnostic assistance directly through the tool. Opus IVS is a division of Opus Group. Opus Group has approximately 2,600 employees, has 34 offices globally, and connects to 30M vehicles per year for OBD testing.

