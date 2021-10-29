Opus IVS™ Announces Direct Support of Honda OEM Scanning

DETROIT, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest development in Opus IVS' technology platform provides unprecedented flexibility to shops and their technicians. Shops will have the freedom to choose the type of OEM service that best meets their needs all through a single device. Technicians will now have the option for Honda and Acura vehicles to choose between performing the OEM scans themselves using the Honda Diagnostics Cloud or use Opus' OEM remote tech assist service through the DriveSafe device.

According to Opus IVS President Brian Herron, "Opus recognizes the importance of OEM scans especially for OEM certified collision repair facilities. We are committed to providing shops with solutions that streamline processes and eliminate barriers. We are excited that American Honda's certified shops can now leverage their access to the Honda Diagnostics Cloud all the while using our DriveSafe device. This first of its kind technology facilitates OEM scans, using OEM software through one device."