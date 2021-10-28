Opus IVS™ Announces DriveSafe™ update with IVSTrio™, IVSMap™, and IVSWizard™ 2.0 for SEMA

Opus IVS™ Announces DriveSafe™ update with IVSTrio™, IVSMap™, and IVSWizard™ 2.0. Learn more at SEMA Booth #35069. Tweet this

Herron added, "DriveSafe is a culmination of putting everything a collision shop needs on one screen. A team of 60 engineers wrote the software with over a dozen patents pending. It has been tested and proven by leading MSOs. We believe the DriveSafe update with IVSTrio, IVSMap, and IVSWizard 2.0 represents the next generation of safety and productivity in collision repair – and we could not be more excited to bring it to market. With IVSTrio, we tell collision repair shops to "Aftermarket QuickScan when you can, True-OE scan when you need to™"

Opus IVS, formerly known as Drew Technologies, surpassed 1 million collision scans well ahead of projections this year and is forecast to hit 2 million scans in 2022. Its industry-leading DriveSafe™ tool helps collision shops improve cycle time while performing aftermarket pre-, in-process and post-scans, OE scanning, flash programming and ADAS calibrations. The NEW DriveSafe with IVSTrio is one easy-to-use collision solution that does it all – backed by IVS 360™ Live Expert Support and fully integrated with CCC ONE® software.

For more information about Opus IVS DriveSafe™ with IVSTrio™, visit https://www.opusivs.com/products/collision-solutions/drivesafe

About Opus IVS

Opus IVS is the Intelligent Vehicle Support division of Opus Group, formed through the

merging of industry-leading companies DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink and

AutoEnginuity to develop innovative automotive solutions for more than 50,000 repair shops and dealerships worldwide, giving them the confidence to get the most complex vehicles back on the road safely and fast. Opus IVS develops industry-leading OEM endorsed diagnostic technology with over 60 patents pending related to remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, remote technical support, ADAS calibrations and vehicle network technology. The Opus IVS remote technical support connects the shop with 100+ brand-specific Master Technicians to help interpret trouble codes, review OEM service procedures and provide diagnostic assistance directly through the tool. Opus IVS is a division of Opus Group. Opus Group has over 2,600 employees, 34 offices globally and connects to 30M vehicles per year for OBD testing.

