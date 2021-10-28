Opus IVS™ Announces DriveSafe™ update with IVSTrio™, IVSMap™, and IVSWizard™ 2.0 for SEMA

Oct 28, 2021, 09:54 ET
DETROIT, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS™, a global diagnostic scanning, ADAS calibration, programming and support resource leader that is pioneering the future of safe complex vehicle repair, announced today that it is introducing updates to DriveSafe™ that now include IVSTrio™, delivering the only offering in the collision repair category that integrates a fast aftermarket QuickScan™, True-OE™ scanning and IVSRepair™ comprehensive diagnostics. To accomplish this, IVSTrio combines three innovations: 1) QuickScan™ for self-driven aftermarket pre and post scans in 2 to 4 minutes; 2) IVSTrue-OE™ for remote technician-assisted OE scans using factory OE diagnostics that meet OE position paper and collision certifications; and 3) IVSRepair™ which is based on merging Autologic and AutoEnginuity multi-brand diagnostic software for self-driven aftermarket diagnostics including health check, DTC scanning, live data, bi-directional controls, system tests, and ADAS calibration functions designed specifically for the collision industry. Additionally, DriveSafe includes CCC integration, CCC one directly installed on the system, the new IVSWizard™ Scan Guidance and new IVSMap™ ADAS Blueprint with ALLDATA integration to identify calibration requirements and targets. It even has a camera for estimate photos. The updated DriveSafe with IVSTrio may be reviewed at the Opus IVS SEMA Booth # 35069
According to Opus IVS President, Brian Herron, "The NEW DriveSafe with IVSTrio has the ability to replace all diagnostic tools and estimating tablets in the collision shop with a single screen with built-in Wi-Fi, 4G, and Ethernet connectivity. It covers pre and post-scanning, RAP remote programming and ADAS calibration with one tool. It identifies ADAS equipment installed on the vehicle pre-scan to offer customized scan workflow guidance and promotes scanning consistency. It keeps work in-shop and avoids outsourcing. It reduces cycle time and improves repair quality and it is backed by live diagnostic support."
Herron added, "DriveSafe is a culmination of putting everything a collision shop needs on one screen. A team of 60 engineers wrote the software with over a dozen patents pending. It has been tested and proven by leading MSOs. We believe the DriveSafe update with IVSTrio, IVSMap, and IVSWizard 2.0 represents the next generation of safety and productivity in collision repair – and we could not be more excited to bring it to market. With IVSTrio, we tell collision repair shops to "Aftermarket QuickScan when you can, True-OE scan when you need to™"
Opus IVS, formerly known as Drew Technologies, surpassed 1 million collision scans well ahead of projections this year and is forecast to hit 2 million scans in 2022. Its industry-leading DriveSafe™ tool helps collision shops improve cycle time while performing aftermarket pre-, in-process and post-scans, OE scanning, flash programming and ADAS calibrations. The NEW DriveSafe with IVSTrio is one easy-to-use collision solution that does it all – backed by IVS 360™ Live Expert Support and fully integrated with CCC ONE® software.
About Opus IVS
Opus IVS is the Intelligent Vehicle Support division of Opus Group, formed through the
merging of industry-leading companies DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink and
AutoEnginuity to develop innovative automotive solutions for more than 50,000 repair shops and dealerships worldwide, giving them the confidence to get the most complex vehicles back on the road safely and fast. Opus IVS develops industry-leading OEM endorsed diagnostic technology with over 60 patents pending related to remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, remote technical support, ADAS calibrations and vehicle network technology. The Opus IVS remote technical support connects the shop with 100+ brand-specific Master Technicians to help interpret trouble codes, review OEM service procedures and provide diagnostic assistance directly through the tool. Opus IVS is a division of Opus Group. Opus Group has over 2,600 employees, 34 offices globally and connects to 30M vehicles per year for OBD testing.
