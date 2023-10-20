Opus IVS Announces Subaru Variant of Mongoose-Plus™ Line

Market-leading OEM-approved J2534 solution now includes Subaru capabilities

DETROIT, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS™, offering Intelligent Vehicle Support, uniting OE and multi-brand diagnostics and remote programming in an integrated platform of leading diagnostic and calibration solutions, anchored by expert technicians and cutting-edge, patented technology you can trust, announced today the latest enhancement of the award-winning Mongoose-Plus series of J2534 OEM specific pass-thru devices with the addition of the Subaru variant.

Highlights

The legendary Mongoose solutions have been a seven-time winner of Motor's Top 20 Tool award for providing OEM dealers and independent auto repair facilities a low-cost option for J2534 pass-thru diagnostics and reprogramming. This newest Subaru version of Mongoose-Plus comes with the latest protocols needed to service the new model year vehicles. The device, when working with Subaru's SSM3 and SSM4 software can perform emissions reprogramming for 2004 to current vehicles, non-emissions programming from 2018, and OEM diagnostics for 2004 to current vehicles.

"The roots of Opus IVS come from our legacy as Drew Technologies providing essential diagnostic tools to automakers as the OEM VCI (Vehicle Communication Interface) for their car dealerships, and we've continued to bring the same advanced dealership capabilities also to the aftermarket repair shop. With the introduction of the Right to Repair OEM software subscription offerings, the Mongoose-Plus has become the go-to solution for single OEM J2534 capabilities," said Brian Herron, CEO of Opus IVS. "The Mongoose-Plus has been tested by OEMs and is in use at tens of thousands of vehicle dealerships as their essential diagnostic tool. Now the aftermarket shop can simply go to Amazon or their preferred tool supplier and get the same capabilities that are in the dealership for Subaru vehicles in addition to all our other models already available," added Herron.

Experience the difference at SEMA in Las Vegas

Opus IVS will showcase the award winners and many other new product offerings at this year's Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show to run October 31November 3 in Las Vegas. Stop by booth 31131 in the South Upper Hall for a product demonstration.

Opus IVS, an Opus Group division, combines industry leaders DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink, Autotechcelerators, and AutoEnginuity to create innovative automotive solutions for 65,000+ global repair shops and dealerships. Our expertise spans OEM-endorsed diagnostic tech with 70+ pending patents in remote flash programming, pre-and post-repair scanning, ADAS calibrations, and vehicle networks. Opus IVS offers remote technical support connecting shops with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians for trouble code interpretation, OEM service procedures, and diagnostics. Part of the Opus Group with 2,900+ employees and 35 global offices, we test 35M vehicles annually for OBD compliance.

