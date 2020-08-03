Opus IVS Awarded Patent for Pass-Thru Remote Diagnostic System

DETROIT, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS has just been awarded patent 10,719,813 for a pass-thru remote diagnostic system. This invention was created by Bluelink, who was acquired by Opus IVS in 2019, with a patent priority date of September 2010. In the past two decades, the Bluelink team has pioneered innovations that would allow a technician to remotely diagnose a vehicle using J2534 and other standards.

"Simply having access to scan tools and software in today's service bay is no longer enough. Efficient delivery of manufacturer recommended diagnostic software, procedures, and technical assistance is critical today to ensure safe and proper repairs," says Bob Beckmann, Strategic Technologies for Opus IVS and founder of Bluelink.

The patented technology developed by Bluelink has been utilized by Opus IVS to remotely deliver diagnostic repair guidance and programming services from seven call centers with over 100 expert technicians. "Opus IVS employs a number of technologies to deliver OE diagnostic capabilities, flash programming, support, and pre/post scanning to aftermarket mechanical and collision shops. The Bluelink technology has allowed us to increase our brand coverage and speed at which we can help customers. I am very proud of the Bluelink founders for this achievement, and look forward to the continued innovations with them now on the IVS engineering team," says Brian Herron, President of Opus IVS.

More on Opus IVS

Opus IVS is the Intelligent Vehicle Support division of Opus Group, formed through the industry-leading acquisitions of DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink, and AutoEnginuity to develop innovative automotive solutions for more than 50,000 repair shops worldwide, giving them the confidence to get the most complex vehicles back on the road safely and fast.

Opus IVS helps shops repair complex vehicles fast with diagnostics, programming and live repair guidance from OE brand-specific master technicians.

DrivePro ES gives technicians the confidence to repair complex vehicles with licensed OE diagnostic software, remote programming, and calibration—all connected to live repair guidance from OE brand-specific master technicians. DrivePro ES is equipped with licensed OE diagnostic software to identify the root causes of issues for all major US Domestic, Asian, and European vehicles. The DriveRAP service provides hassle-free flash programming remotely performed by our IVS 360 support team to eliminate the uncertainty programming the vehicle yourself.

DriveCrash helps collision repair shops verify whether complex vehicles are safe to drive after a collision with OE pre-/post-repair scanning, comprehensive in-depth scanning using OE approved technology, remote programming, and calibration—all connected in real time to OE brand-specific master technicians.

www.opusivs.com

[email protected]

877-945-6442

SOURCE Opus IVS

Related Links

opusivs.com

