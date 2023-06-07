Opus IVS Forges Strategic Partnership with PR Marketing as Exclusive Canadian Sales Representatives

News provided by

Opus IVS

07 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

PR Marketing will collaborate with Opus IVS to develop and execute compelling sales strategies, establish robust distribution channels, and offer comprehensive support to customers across Canada.

DETROIT, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS, a pioneering force in automotive diagnostic tools and services, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dan Dominato and his esteemed team at PR Marketing as their exclusive sales representatives in Canada.

With a history of success over the last three decades, Dan Dominato and PR Marketing have accumulated unparalleled expertise and an exceptional reputation within the automotive repair and collision industry. Their selection as the exclusive sales representatives for Opus IVS in Canada signifies their unwavering commitment to excellence. By leveraging their extensive industry knowledge, formidable connections with key stakeholders, and an unyielding dedication to customer satisfaction, PR Marketing emerges as the ideal partner to represent Opus IVS as the company expands in the Canadian market.

"We are delighted to join forces with Dan Dominato and PR Marketing as our exclusive sales representatives in Canada," said Brian Herron, CEO of Opus IVS. "Dan's profound understanding of the automotive landscape, combined with his team's sales and marketing prowess, will play an instrumental role in expanding our footprint and delivering our cutting-edge diagnostic solutions to customers throughout Canada."

Operating as exclusive sales representatives, PR Marketing will collaborate closely with Opus IVS to develop and execute compelling sales strategies, establish robust distribution channels, and offer comprehensive support to customers across Canada. Their primary objective will be to introduce Opus IVS's ground-breaking diagnostic tools, encompassing state-of-the-art scan tools, comprehensive technical information databases, and innovative remote diagnostic services, to automotive repair professionals, dealerships, and other significant industry stakeholders.

Dan Dominato, Founder and President of PR Marketing expressed his profound enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are honored to have been chosen as Opus IVS' exclusive Canadian sales representatives. The alignment of our values, driven by a mutual commitment to innovation and delivering top-tier products, lays the foundation for an extraordinary collaboration. We eagerly anticipate utilizing our expertise and expansive network to introduce Opus IVS's advanced diagnostic solutions to the discerning Canadian market."

Harnessing the unparalleled experience and capabilities of PR Marketing, Opus IVS aspires to provide Canadian customers with unparalleled support, reliable diagnostic solutions, and exceptional service experiences that surpass all expectations.

PR Marketing is a renowned marketing and sales representation agency specializing in the automotive industry. Led by Dan Dominato, a seasoned professional with extensive experience in the sector, PR Marketing offers a comprehensive range of marketing and sales services to automotive companies. Their commitment to excellence, customer-centric approach, and industry expertise makes them a trusted partner for manufacturers and suppliers in the automotive market. To learn more, please visit pmarketing.ca

Opus IVS is the Intelligent Vehicle Support division of Opus Group, formed through the merging of industry-leading companies DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink and AutoEnginuity to develop innovative automotive solutions for more than 55,000 repair shops and dealerships worldwide, giving them the confidence to get the most complex vehicles back on the road safely and efficiently. Opus IVS develops industry-leading OEM endorsed diagnostic technology with over 60 patents pending related to remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, remote technical support, ADAS calibrations and vehicle network technology. The Opus IVS remote technical support connects the shop with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians to help interpret trouble codes, review OEM service procedures and provide diagnostic assistance directly through the tool. Opus IVS is a division of Opus Group, which has over 2,800 employees, 35 offices globally and connects to 35M vehicles per year for OBD testing.

To Learn More:
Website link: Opusivs.com
(877) 945-6442
E-mail [email protected]

For More Information, Press Only:
Jim Fish
(248) 480-6996
[email protected]

SOURCE Opus IVS

Also from this source

Opus IVS and CARS Co-Op Network Join Forces to Boost Diagnostic Capabilities

Opus IVS Introduces LivePro: The Cutting Edge Diagnostic Platform with Remote Assisted Services

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.