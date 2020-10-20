Opus IVS introduces ScanSafe™

DETROIT, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS, formerly DrewTech, announces today the availability of a new collision scanning solution, ScanSafe™. ScanSafe is a comprehensive scanning solution that brings together OEM scanning, aftermarket quick scanning, calibration, programming, and live diagnostic support through a consistent user interface that integrates into the existing workflow of CCC ONE® Platform users, making it easy to conduct pre-scans, in-process scans, and post-repair scans. Scan results and invoices will flow back into CCC ONE.

"OPUS is proud to work with CCC to make it even easier for collision repair facilities to access tools and information they already use when completing quality repairs," said Brian Herron, president, Opus IVS. "The use of diagnostics has increased exponentially in the past three years, and we expect this number to continue to rise. By integrating the ability to digitally document the diagnostic results and post service invoices into CCC ONE, the industry's leading repair management platform, we are making it easier for the collision repairers to return vehicles to pre-accident condition as vehicle technology evolves."

The patented technology from the industry leader in J2534 and remote flash programming provides the Opus IVS core solutions of OEM Scan, QuickScan, IVS 360, and RAP (Remote Assisted Programming). IVS360 connects the shop with 100+ brand-specific master technicians to help interpret trouble codes, review OEM service procedures, and provide diagnostic assistance directly through the tool. "Our live repair guidance and remote programming experts give customers what they need to perform complex repairs on high-tech vehicles. We are proud to help lead the collision repair industry into the future of diagnosing, calibrating, and programming advanced vehicles," notes Herron.

"As vehicle complexity grows, so does the need for diagnostics scans," said Mark Fincher, vice president, market solutions, CCC. "We're excited to integrate the OPUS IVS ScanSafe technology with CCC ONE. We are continuously working to bring more value, data, and connections to our repair customers through the CCC ONE platform. Today's announcement is the latest example of that."

Opus IVS is the Intelligent Vehicle Support division of Opus Group, formed through the merging of industry-leading companies DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink, and AutoEnginuity to develop innovative automotive solutions for more than 50,000 repair shops and dealerships worldwide, giving them the confidence to get the most complex vehicles back on the road safely and fast. Opus IVS has in-house engineering and develops OEM endorsed diagnostic tools that are delivered to the aftermarket with comprehensive support and services. Opus IVS is a division of Opus Group. Opus Group has approximately 2,600 employees, has 34 offices globally, and connects to 30M vehicles per yer for OBD testing.

CCC, together with its affiliates, provides cross-industry solutions to support the vehicle lifecycle. Founded in 1980, CCC's solutions and big data insights are delivered through the CCC ONE® platform to a vibrant network of 350+ insurance companies, 25,000+ repair facilities, OEMs, hundreds of parts suppliers, and dozens of third-party data and service providers. Annually, over 24 million estimates and 16 million repairs are processed on CCC's products and services, and CCC also provides access to car-related services for millions of consumers via Carwise (www.carwise.com). Additionally, CCC Casualty, operated by Auto Injury Solutions Inc., a CCC company, provides end-to-end casualty solutions for first- and third-party auto claims. The collective set of CCC's solutions inform decision-making, enhance productivity, and help customers optimize experiences for end consumers. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

