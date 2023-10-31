Opus IVS Leads Industry surpassing 10,000 Daily Collision Scans

Opus IVS

31 Oct, 2023

Market leader in MSO scanning widens lead in diagnostic services.

DETROIT, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS™, offering an integrated platform of OE and multi-brand diagnostics, remote programming, and calibration solutions, anchored by expert technicians and cutting-edge patented technology, proudly announces a groundbreaking achievement of conducting over 10,000 diagnostic scans per day in collision repair shops, establishing itself as an undisputed leader in the industry.

With a connection to over 46 million cars per year for inspection or diagnostics, Opus IVS, along with its parent company, Opus Group, has revolutionized collision scanning. A majority of the top 5 multi-shop operators (MSOs) have accepted the platform exclusively or as the primary preferred vendor, establishing the company's unrivaled presence and the trust its clients bestow upon it.

Distinguished for Our Innovative Solutions
Innovation resides at the core of Opus IVS's operational excellence. The company has been awarded a significant 100 patents pending, reflecting its relentless innovation and forward-thinking approach. The company prides itself in launching the world's first mobile and calibration business management tool, Copilot.

Opus IVS is also bringing the world's first diagnostic tool integrated with AI for on-screen repair assistance you can chat with, all in a mobile form factor connected to a J2534 VCI. See these and many other industry-first offerings to be showcased at SEMA this year.

Strengthening OEM, Insurer, and MSO Relationships
Opus IVS's cultivated relationships with OEMs have led to global approvals for certified collision programs. In insurer relationships, the company leads the way by being preferred by more insurers than any other, for its simplified processes, like the Wizard 2.0 and ADAS MAP, that bolster accuracy and efficacy. Opus IVS's robust growth in the MSO sector, accompanied by product deployment, underscores its dominant market position.

Revolutionizing Customer Service with a Driven Team
A customer-first approach steers Opus IVS's strategy, reflected in its team of over 150 brand-specific master technicians available online to provide live, remote support spanning various services. With a dedicated team of more than 400 employees across three continents, Opus IVS is committed to leveraging technology and insights to solve customer challenges and enhance their experience.

Championing Integrated, User-Friendly Solutions
Customers gravitate towards Opus IVS for the company's comprehensive, integrated platform that epitomizes ease of use. As the only leading collision supplier crafting OE products utilized in dealerships, with unmatched OE approvals, its solutions are tailored to help customers stay abreast of technological advancements, augmenting their profitability and operational efficiency.

Experience the difference at SEMA in Las Vegas
Opus IVS stands out for innovation, customer-first approach, and excellence in the collision and mechanical diagnostics industries, driven by a relentless pursuit of pioneering solutions and customer satisfaction. Come see many award-winning new product offerings at this year's Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show to run October 31November 3 in Las Vegas. 

Stop by booth #31131 in the South Upper Hall for a product demonstration where Opus IVS will be allowing visitors to perform live remote diagnostics using Copilot, directly connected to a vehicle in the SEMA Garage Detroit, all shown on the 16' 4K LED display in the booth.

About Opus IVS
Opus IVS, an Opus Group division, combines industry leaders DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink, Auto Techcelerators, and AutoEnginuity to create innovative automotive solutions for 65,000+ global repair shops and dealerships. Our expertise spans OEM-endorsed diagnostic tech with 100+ pending patents in remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, ADAS calibrations, and vehicle networks. Opus IVS offers remote technical support connecting shops with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians for trouble code interpretation, OEM service procedures, and diagnostics. Part of the Opus Group with 2,900+ employees and 35 global offices, we test 35M vehicles annually for OBD compliance.

To Learn More:

Website link: Opusivs.com
(877) 945-6442
E-mail [email protected]

For More Information, Press Only:

Jim Fish
(248) 480-6996
[email protected]

SOURCE Opus IVS

